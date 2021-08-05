SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zymergen Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zymergen Inc. ('Zymergen' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:ZY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zymergen disclosed in a business update released on August 3, 2021, that it 'recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the Company's delivery timeline and revenue projections.' The Company 'no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022.' The Company added that Chief Executive Officer Josh Hoffman would step down effective immediately. Based on this news, shares of Zymergen crashed by more than 76% in intraday trading on August 4, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

