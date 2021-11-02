U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against CareDx, Inc and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CareDx, Inc ("CareDx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CDNA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. CareDx released its Q3 2021 results on October 28, 2021. The Company disclosed that the DOJ had opened an investigation of its kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also disclosed that the SEC is investigating it on similar matters as well as accounting and public reporting practices. An unnamed state agency has also reportedly submitted an information request to the Company. Based on this news, shares of CareDx crashed by more than 25% on October 29, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670824/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-CareDx-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

