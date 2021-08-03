U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.97
    +32.81 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,097.77
    +259.61 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,739.35
    +58.28 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.92
    +6.42 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.69
    -0.57 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    -8.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1869
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0700
    -0.2390 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,169.85
    -1,328.47 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.34
    -12.10 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CorMedix Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against CorMedix Inc. ('CorMedix' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:CRMD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CorMedix suffered from deficiencies in its manufacturing process for DefenCath. The FDA was unlikely to approve the Company's NDA for DefenCath based on these deficiencies. The Company downplayed the extent of these manufacturing problems in its public statements. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CorMedix, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658223/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-CorMedix-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of solar power inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are racing ahead 17.2% as of 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, after the company reported a sizable earnings beat yesterday evening. Heading into earnings, analysts had projected that SolarEdge would earn $1.12 per share on under $455 million in revenue for its fiscal second quarter. In fact, SolarEdge earned $1.28 per share, and on sales of more than $480 million.

  • Boston Beer on Hard Seltzer Innovation: The Luster Has Been Lost

    Investors sold off Boston Beer's (NYSE: SAM) stock last week after the company dramatically lowered its outlook for the fiscal year. Rather than boom over the early summer months, the hard seltzer beverage niche slowed. In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Boston Beer's management team sounded confident about the business despite the disappointing Q2 results.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Why Owens & Minor Stock Is Tumbling Today

    What happened Shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) were tumbling 9.5% lower as of 11:24 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The decline came after the healthcare solutions company provided its second-quarter update. So what Owens & Minor reported Q2 revenue of $2.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Under Armour posts big beat, Clorox disappoints, Simon Property boosts outlook

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss some of Tuesday’s early earnings movers, including: shares of Under Armour rallying after boosting guidance as its athletic apparel revenue more than doubles, Clorox under pressure after missing estimates and issuing a gloomy outlook, and Simon Property Group posting an earnings beat.

  • Here’s Why Lakehouse Capital Sold its Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Position

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 33.2% net of fees and expenses, was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 27.7% for its benchmark. You can view […]

  • ConocoPhillips Posts Its Best Quarterly Earnings in 3 Years

    ConocoPhillips produced an average of 1.547 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day during the second quarter, up 566,000 BOE per day from the year-ago period. Contributing to that surging output was its acquisition of Concho Resources, as well as the resumption of production from wells it shut in during earlier phases of the pandemic. ConocoPhillips' surging output couldn't have come at a better time.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Returning to Growth?

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) just reported excellent Q2 2021 earnings and raised its guidance. The pipeline giant is on its way to generating its highest distributable cash flow (DCF) and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in five years, as oil and natural gas prices remain at solid levels. The company just made two key acquisitions that will grow its natural gas business and give it exposure to the emerging renewable natural gas (RNG) industry.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.