U.S. markets open in 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.00
    -35.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,606.00
    -137.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,966.75
    -228.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.10
    -6.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.88
    +0.43 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.30
    -16.70 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.44 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0570 (+3.84%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    +2.94 (+16.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0158 (-1.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6050
    +0.6270 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,978.34
    -1,499.34 (-3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.63
    -57.89 (-5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.16
    -0.24 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. ("Katapult" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:KPLT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 26, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Katapult suffered from declining e-commerce sales and lower consumer spending. Although the Company touted its value proposition to both consumers and merchants, it had no visibility into the future buying behavior of consumers. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Katapult, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665875/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Katapult-Holdings-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond Meat Turns to Fake Chicken to Juice Slumping Grocery Store Sales

    While sales at retail sales soared as consumers stocked up on groceries, sales from the foodservice industry fell off a cliff. Restaurant sales are recovering, although a recent report from Bloomberg suggests that fast food chains are pulling back on the whole idea of fake meat. Meanwhile, sales at retail outlets are tumbling.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Lower As Tech Stocks Take Hard Hits; Ford Surges On $11.4 Bil. EV Plan

    Diamondback and Ford Motor were early risers, Chevron paced the Dow Jones today, as the Nasdaq led stock futures lower.

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Here's What You Missed in BlackBerry's Earnings Report

    The market welcomed BlackBerry's (NYSE: BB) better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, as evidenced by the 10.88% surge in the stock price following the news. More worrying, revenue from the company's cybersecurity segment stayed flat year over year at $120 million.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Tumble As Oil Prices, Yields Keep Running; Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision

    Futures fell as Treasury yields and oil prices keep rising. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a key move on infrastructure.

  • Micron Earnings Are Coming. Can They Fix the Stock?

    The stock has barely moved this year, giving investors little reason to get excited about the memory maker. But that might change Tuesday.

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Merger of Equals to Create Highest-Quality Senior Gold Producer

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) (NYSE: KL) (ASX: KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the "Merger Agreement") to combine in a merger of equals (the "Merger"), with the combined company to continue under the name "Agnico Eagle Mines Limited". The Merger will establish the new Agnico Eagle as the gold industry's highest-quality senior producer, with the lowest

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.