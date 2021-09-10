U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

2 min read
In this article:
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. ("Boston Beer" or "the Company") (NYSE:SAM) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Boston Beer announced on September 8, 2021, that it would withdraw the 2021 financial guidance that was released on July 22, 2021. The Company blamed the withdrawal on decreased demand for its hard seltzer products. The Company also disclosed that it expects hard seltzer inventory write-offs, shortfall fees to third-party brewers, and other negative financial events associated with decreased demand for its products. Based on this news, shares of Boston Beer fell by almost 4.5% in intraday trading on September 9, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

