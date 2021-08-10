U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.80
    +7.45 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,270.33
    +168.48 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,794.09
    -66.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.67
    +5.86 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.55
    +2.07 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.70
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    +0.0220 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5780
    +0.2730 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,026.29
    -822.80 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,108.33
    +865.66 (+356.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ('Activision Blizzard' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:ATVI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Activision Blizzard is the target of a lawsuit filed by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing on July 20, 2021. The lawsuit claims that women working at the Company were subjected to 'constant sexual harassment,' which executives were aware of. The lawsuit alleges that the Company violated the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act. Based on this news, shares of Activision Blizzard suffered considerable losses over the next several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659163/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Activision-Blizzard-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Activision Blizzard Earnings: Another Beat and Raise

    Investors had low expectations heading into the second-quarter earnings report from Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI). Activision eased those slowdown worries in its Aug. 3 earnings announcement while promising quick action on employee workplace culture and safety. Net bookings, the software giant's core growth metric, dipped 8% due to a tough year-over-year comparison when the start of the pandemic drove historic demand.

  • 10 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best blue chip dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of blue chip stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Blue chip stocks are generally among some of […]

  • Is Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) A Risky Investment?

    The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says...

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TransAlta Renewables Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Why Editas Medicine Beat the Market on Monday

    Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) got a spoonful of good medicine on Monday that gave its shares a healthy lift; ultimately, the stock closed the day more than 4.4% higher. Lee's new bullishness on the company, which utilizes gene-editing technology to develop medications, is due to several positive factors. Finally, in his research note, Lee touted the company's "scarcity value as a relatively unencumbered CRISPR-Cas platform company making [it] attractive as a potential partner or a target."

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • 10 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best EV materials stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best EV Materials Stocks to Buy. The increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) around the world over the past few years has also given a […]

  • Is Roku Inc. (ROKU) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    LRT Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +29.68% was recorded by the LRT Economic Moat strategy for the Q2 of 2021, extending its 12-month returns to +42.18%. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings […]

  • Moderna’s stock price is ‘ridiculous,’ says BofA analyst

    Shares of Moderna Inc. have so much that the biotechnology company's valuation is "unjustifiable on a fundamental basis," said analyst Geoff Meacham on Tuesday, as his analysis suggests the stock could fall more than 75% from current levels.

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 1% in late morning trading Tuesday after opening the day almost 4% higher. This followed the chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) saying he was pursuing a collaboration with the video game retailer. GameStop and AMC are the two premiere meme stocks on the market.

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS), A Top Detractor in RiverPark’s Q2 Results

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned 13.1% for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 8.5%, the Russell […]

  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is Fighting an Uphill Battle to Deliver Long-Term Growth

    There's been a notable change in appetite for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares in the week since its quarterly report, with the stock down 19% pre-market to US$8.11. We want to take a look at the growth prospects for Zynga and put them into context with long term expectations.