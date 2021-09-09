U.S. markets close in 1 hour 48 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against loanDepot, Inc. ("loanDepot" or "the Company") (NYSE:LDI) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on February 16, 2021 (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. LoanDepot's refinance originations were in decline at the time of the IPO due to competition amongst other factors. The Company's gain-on-sale margins had also fallen significantly at the same time. Both declines would impact the Company's financial results. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about loanDepot, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663396/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-loanDepot-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

    When Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public last September, the cloud-based data warehousing company attracted a lot of attention because it was partially backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). As of this writing, Snowflake is worth about $93 billion -- compared to Salesforce's market cap of $261 billion. Snowflake is still a smaller and younger company than Salesforce, but could it actually surpass its big backer's market cap by 2030?