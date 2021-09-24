U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.79
    +0.81 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,765.37
    +0.55 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,019.87
    -32.38 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.34
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.02
    +0.72 (+0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.60
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4610
    +0.0510 (+3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7710
    +0.4700 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,147.39
    -2,538.19 (-5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.86
    -54.20 (-4.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:INNV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. InnovAge held an earnings conference call on September 21, 2021. During the call, Maureen Hewitt, InnovAge's President and CEO, disclosed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [InnovAge's] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a May 2021] audit." Hewitt added that the "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Contacts

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665491/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-InnovAge-Holding-Corp-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • Why Carnival Stock Is Rising as the Market Sinks

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) were riding a wave of enthusiasm 4% higher in morning trading Friday, even as the overall market was down. The cruise ship operator released a third-quarter business update that showed bookings for 2022 cruises were running ahead of pre-pandemic levels. The cruise industry was arguably the hardest hit by the pandemic because even when the rest of the economy was allowed to reopen, cruise operators were forced to remain in port.

  • Bitcoin falls below $43K as China calls crypto transactions illegal

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO, talks about the effect of China calling crypto transactions illegal.

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • This Market Sell-Off May Be the Perfect Time to Buy These 2 Forever Stocks

    General weakness in the market affords you the chance to position your portfolio for long-term success.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    These three companies will help you play the long game. And $1,000 is enough to make your first move.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are on the Move on Friday. After yesterday’s big rally, the broader market is in the red on Friday perhaps […]

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Could Go Bananas

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading slightly lower when the markets opened Friday morning, but at 10:15 a.m. bullish volume came into the stock and propped it up. The short interest on the stock has been increasing and as of Aug. 31 the number of shares held short came in at 95.94 million, meaning 18.76%. The figure is up from 85.85 million in July. The amount of naked shorting on AMC Entertainment is not included in the number of registered shares held short and could be sig