U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.13
    +39.13 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,438.21
    +225.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,132.14
    +186.34 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.66
    +64.68 (+2.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.84
    +1.42 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    +25.90 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1799
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    -0.0250 (-1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    -0.2160 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,339.99
    +1,446.98 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.66
    +49.76 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Annovis Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or "the Company") (NYSE:ANVS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 18, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Annovis's ANVS401 failed to demonstrate statistically significant results across multiple patient populations related to important metrics like judgment and problem-solving ability. Based on this fact, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Annovis, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661777/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-NOTICE-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Annovis-Bio-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T or IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors appear to be concerned about potential manufacturing issues at a contract manufacturing facility.

  • Support.com Surges 400% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 132%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits ove

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Rivian Eyes Much Bigger Valuation — Topping GM's, Ford's — As First Deliveries Due Soon

    Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • This Analyst Positive on SoFi Stock as Bank Charter Comes Within Reach

    Last week it was reported that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto had spent nearly $100,000 to acquire 7,150 shares of SoFi stock. As the CEO of the company, it's probably not too surprising to learn that Noto is a fan -- but he isn't the only one. Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan rates SoFi shares a Buy along with a $30 price target. Investors could be pocketing gains of 111%, should Horgan's forecast hit the mark over the next 12 months. Horgan recently sat down with CEO Noto for a "fires

  • Did Coupang Stock Finally Bottom Out This Week?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) doesn't have a very impressive stock chart these days, but things may be looking up for the South Korean online retailer. For the second time since reporting poorly received quarterly results two weeks ago, an analyst is stepping up to upgrade shares of Coupang. Two weeks ago, it was Peter Milliken upgrading the stock from hold to buy with a price target of $44, implying 43% of upside from where shares are now.

  • Crypto analyst forecasts ethereum could reach $10K

    Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why NFT sales are surging.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Income seekers and growth investors can both find plenty to like about these two top healthcare stocks.

  • Which Biotech Stock Will Shock the Market in 2022?

    Over the last few years, three tiny biotechs emerged out of nowhere to give amazing returns to early investors. Which biotech might pull off a similar feat in 2022?

  • Marvell Technology Is Bullish on Data Centers. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.