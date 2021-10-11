U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -7.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,640.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,741.25
    -67.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.10
    +1.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.81
    +1.46 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.90
    -4.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.20 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.0950
    +0.8800 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,708.17
    +1,682.48 (+3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,347.30
    +41.70 (+3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.91
    +25.36 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:SAVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 26, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Cassava overstated the quality and integrity of scientific data supporting its claims of the efficacy of simufilam for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The Company's data in support of this efficacy was biased. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Cassava, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667543/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-REMINDER-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Cassava-Sciences-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2021.

    The Dow, meanwhile, is 2.5% off its Aug. 16 record close. Columbus Day, which was made a federal holiday in 1937, is observed on the second Monday of October. In recent years, critics have tied Columbus Day to atrocities committed against indigenous people.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • Why SmileDirectClub's Recent Gains Won't Last

    See why this stock's big run-up last week is most likely a temporary blip on a long downward slide.

  • Dow Set to Slip, Alibaba Stock and Oil Prices Fly—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Analysts expect lower trading volumes and potentially a quiet day ahead due to the Columbus Day holiday.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in October

    Two of the three haven't been big winners for Buffett so far this year. But that could soon change.

  • ChemoCentryx Receives FDA Approval for TAVNEOS; Shares Skyrocket

    Shares of biopharmaceutical company ChemoCentryx, Inc., (CCXI) jumped 96% on Friday to close at $38.41 after the company announced that its orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, TAVNEOS, received Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval. TAVNEOS has been approved as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis and microscopic polyangiitis, which are the two main forms of ANCA vasculitis.

  • Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 Tech Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the billionaire Louis Bacon’s 10 tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and go directly to the Billionaire Louis Bacon’s 5 Tech Stock Picks. Louis Moore Bacon is an American investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund manager of Moore Capital Management. The investment management […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • Goldman, JPMorgan Say Buy the Dip as Inflation Is Transitory

    (Bloomberg) -- Stagflation fears may be rising, but strategists at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks say it’s a good time to buy the dip in stocks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument fo

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • 3 Explosive Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years and Beyond

    In other words, think of growth stocks that could potentially be unstoppable if they can make the most of the opportunities ahead. Here are three such growth stocks with explosive potential in the next decade and beyond, each riding an indisputable megatrend. You'd be hard-pressed to find a renewable-energy stock on a list of growth stocks, but Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) has pretty much all the characteristics that a stock with exponential growth potential should have: scale, a huge addressable market, and an underlying secular trend that's changing the world.

  • Asos boss quits after profit warning amid supply chain woes

    Company earnings expected to slump by more than £100m in current financial year

  • Sentiment Toward China Is Changing, as Tech Names Rally After Major Fine

    The extent of the fear that has built around China’s crackdown and its potential impact is perhaps best characterized by the relief spreading across Hong Kong markets amid signs it may not actually be that bad.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    Three growth stocks that could be huge winners over the next decade are Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH). Autodesk is a decades-old software company that came to prominence in the late 1980s along with companions Adobe and Microsoft. It originally started selling 2D design software called AutoCAD but has expanded to many more products since then, either through internal releases or acquisitions.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubled Down on Its Alibaba Investment

    Daily Journal, which Charlie Munger serves as chairman, bought more Alibaba shares in the third quarter, when they were tumbling.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]

  • Apple Is Close to Another Milestone: $100 Billion in Profits

    Even as inflation and shortages cast doubt over the third-quarter earnings season, Apple may soon join Saudi Aramco in minting $100 billion a year. Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft could join the club within five years.