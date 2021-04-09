U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; Investors Should Contact the Firm

·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP a national securities litigation firm, announces that it is investigating Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

After the markets closed on March 8, 2021, Acadia announced that on March 3, 2021, the FDA informed Acadia, as part of the FDA's ongoing review of Acadia's supplemental New Drug Application, that the FDA had "identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time." On this news, shares have fallen precipitously in after-market trading.

Labaton Sucharow is investigating whether Acadia and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares or options/derivatives of Acadia and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this investigation, please contact David Schwartz at (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm
Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

Contact
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
dschwartz@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639667/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Acadia-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-ACAD-Investigated-for-Possible-Securities-Laws-Violations-by-Labaton-Sucharow-Investors-Should-Contact-the-Firm

