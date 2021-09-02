U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.06
    +13.97 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,400.95
    +88.42 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,359.18
    +49.80 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.59
    +5.53 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +1.61 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.23 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0440
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,892.49
    +2,397.81 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.46
    +10.95 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,151.92
    +2.08 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Officers and Directors Under Investigation for Possible False Statements and Discrimination (UPDATED)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of shareholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) relating to possible false statements to investors regarding its "frat boy" workplace culture and a long-running investigation by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing ("DFEH").

On July 20, 2021, DFEH sued Activision in Los Angeles County Superior Court for violations of California's Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act related to allegations that, among other things, the company paid women less than their male counterparts for substantially similar work, subjected women to a culture of "constant" sexual harassment, failed to take reasonable steps to prevent such harassment, and even retaliated against those who complained about it. DFEH described the company's culture as that of a fraternity and claimed that it created a "breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women." The DFEH investigation took place over a period of more than two years, and the agency noted that the company received "numerous" complaints by female employees related to their treatment under Activision's male-dominated corporate culture. Following DFEH's lawsuit, Blizzard President J. Allen Brack resigned from his position at the company.

On August 23, 2021, DFEH amended its complaint against Activision to allege several efforts by the company to impede the department's investigation, including by withholding and even destroying certain documents related to worker complaints. DFEH also expanded its claims to cover Activision's contingent and temporary workers in addition to female employees.

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

If you own stock in Activision and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/blog/activision.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Alexandra Green
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
agreen@sjk.law
Tel: 415-788-4220

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-officers-and-directors-under-investigation-for-possible-false-statements-and-discrimination-updated-301368199.html

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable toy companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the toy industry, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable Toy Companies in the World. Toys are crucial for the cognitive and physical growth of kids. They not only develop […]

  • What Elon Musk's Offbeat "Tesla Bot" Could Really Be

    During the AI Day event of electric automaker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the company's maverick CEO Elon Musk revealed a new product concept, the "Tesla Bot." A humanoid robot or android, the robot was represented by a Tesla employee wearing a tight full-body jumpsuit who cavorted and pranced about onstage to the accompaniment of a rhythmic techno soundtrack, followed by remarks from Musk. After using the company AI Day to discuss the artificial intelligence used in the Tesla vehicle Autopilot, and the Dojo supercomputer intended to "educate" the Autopilot in successfully identifying the hazards of metropolitan streets, Musk presented the Bot and said it will operate using the same systems.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • How a Single Covid Case Rocked the World’s Biggest Carmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the Vietnamese port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the plant, run by an auto-parts manufacturer.An ocean away, Toyota Motor Corp. Chief Purchasing Group Officer Kazunari Kumakura was watching intently. The factory is operated by a key

  • U.S. SEC charges BitConnect founder with $2 billion cryptocurrency fraud

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The top U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday sued the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange platform BitConnect over his alleged role in fraudulently raising about $2 billion from thousands of retail investors. Expanding a civil case announced in May, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged BitConnect founder Satish Kumbhani, an Indian citizen, with lying about BitConnect's ability to generate profits, and violating registration laws meant to protect investors. In a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, the SEC also charged promoter Glenn Arcaro and his firm Future Money Ltd with fraudulently receiving more than $24 million in "referral commissions" and other sums as BitConnect's top U.S. promoter.

  • These are the three most important shows for Netflix: Analyst

    Nat Schindler, Bank of America Senior Internet, Digital Media Analyst joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal and the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest news from Netflix.

  • American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

    The retailer continues to deliver on all cylinders, investing in logistics firm Airterra for faster delivery.

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • Explainer-How unions work in China

    Chinese tech giants Didi Global Inc and JD.com have set up unions for their staff in landmark moves in the country's tech sector where organised labour is rare. E-commerce company JD.com established its trade union this week, according to a newspaper affiliated with the Beijing Federation of Trade Unions while the union for ride-hailing platform Didi was announced on an internal forum last month, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Didi and JD.com are the biggest tech firms in China to establish company-wide unions up until now, though authorities in a county in Hubei province said in June that local subsidiaries of delivery firms Meituan and Ele.me, owned by Alibaba, have also established unions.

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • SEC Is Investigating Electric Delivery-Truck Maker Workhorse

    Ohio-based Workhorse Group was an early investor in now-struggling startup Lordstown Motors, which is also under investigation by the SEC.

  • Your Food Prices Are at Risk as the World Runs Short of Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains. In Vietnam, the army is assisting with the rice harvest. In the U.K., farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil’s robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap this year, rather than the usual 90. And American meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos. Whether it’s fruit pickers, slaughterhouse

  • U.S. SEC opens probe into EV company Workhorse Group -letter

    The securities regulator disclosed in a letter dated June 30 that its enforcement division had been investigating Workhorse and that the probe is "still active," according to a copy published on the website of Fuzzy Panda Research. Workhorse, which did not respond immediately to a request for comment, in June challenged a decision by the U.S. Postal Service earlier this year to award a multibillion-dollar, 10-year contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles. Fuzzy Panda Research describes itself as a short seller on its website.

  • Nabisco worker calls for boycott of company’s snacks amid strike

    Steven James has been working as a machine operator making Oreos, Chips Ahoy! and other Nabisco snacks at a plant in Richmond, Va. for 20 years.

  • Walmart To Hire 20,000 Supply Chain Workers

    Walmart Inc. said on Wednesday it will add 20,000 positions across more than 250 transportation offices and distribution and fulfillment centers, at an average wage of $20.37 per hour. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said the positions include permanent jobs in full-time and part-time roles. The positions will be for order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions. "As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today's customers, having a rob

  • Oil futures gain traction higher, as analysts point to decline in U.S. crude storage

    Crude-oil futures on Thursday edge higher, supported partly by data that showed a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, even as a group of global oil producers made no changes to their plan to gradually increase crude production, analysts said.

  • Oil rises on economic recovery hopes, weaker dollar

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday, supported by optimism about the pace of the economic recovery from the pandemic, a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar. Brent crude was up $1.25, or 1.8%, at $72.84 a barrel by 1341 GMT and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.39, or 2%, to $69.98. "Although oil is lagging equities, its downside is clearly limited by the general confidence surrounding the global economy despite consistent fears of the prolonged spread of the coronavirus," said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi