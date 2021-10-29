U.S. markets closed

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Momentive Global Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Zendesk

·1 min read
In this article:
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Momentive (Nasdaq: MNTV), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Zendesk.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/momentive-global-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Momentive's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Momentive shareholders will receive only 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock. Zendesk stock is down since announcement of the merger. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Momentive by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Momentive accepts a superior bid. Momentive insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Momentive's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Momentive.

If you own Momentive common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/momentive-global-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-momentive-global-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-zendesk-301411607.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

