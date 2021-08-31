U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.00
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,392.00
    +40.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,606.00
    +8.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.90
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.87
    -0.34 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8630
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,106.68
    -1,059.98 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.29
    -15.57 (-1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,735.34
    -53.95 (-0.19%)
     

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether DSP Group, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Synaptics

·1 min read
In this article:
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating DSP Group (Nasdaq: DSPG), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Synaptics.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/dsp-group-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges DSP Group's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet DSP Group shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for DSP Group by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty of $19,774,000 if DSP Group accepts a superior bid. DSP Group insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of DSP Group's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for DSP Group.

If you own DSP Group common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/dsp-group-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-dsp-group-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-synaptics-301365640.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

