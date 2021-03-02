U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.00
    -14.75 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,410.00
    -99.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,239.75
    -40.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.30
    -13.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.91
    -0.73 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    -11.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.50 (-1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    -0.0140 (-0.96%)
     

  • Vix

    23.35
    -4.60 (-16.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8390
    +0.1090 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,014.22
    +2,475.44 (+5.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.14
    +55.90 (+6.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,588.53
    +105.10 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,453.75
    -209.75 (-0.71%)
     

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Boingo Wireless, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Digital Colony

·1 min read
MILWAUKEE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Boingo (NASDAQ: WIFI) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Digital Colony.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Boingo's financial outlook is excellent and yet Boingo shareholders will receive only $14 for each share of Boingo. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Boingo by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Boingo accepts a superior bid. Boingo insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Boingo's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Boingo.

If you own Boingo common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/boingo-wireless-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

