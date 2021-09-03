U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Baxter

·2 min read
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Baxter.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hill-rom-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Hill-Rom's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Hill-Rom shareholders will receive only $156.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $10.5 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $12.4 billion, including the assumption of debt. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Hill-Rom by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty of $367 million if Hill-Rom accepts a superior bid. Hill-Rom insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Hill-Rom's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Hill-Rom.

If you own Hill-Rom common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hill-rom-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-hill-rom-holdings-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-baxter-301368924.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

