Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Columbia Property Trust, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with PIMCO

·1 min read
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Columbia (NYSE: CXP), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with PIMCO.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/columbia-property-trust-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Columbia's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Columbia shareholders will receive only $19.30 per share in cash. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Columbia by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty of $86 million if Columbia accepts a superior bid. Columbia insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Columbia's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Columbia.

If you own Columbia common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/columbia-property-trust-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-columbia-property-trust-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-pimco-301370278.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

