Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether American National Group, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating American National (NASDAQ: ANAT), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Brookfield Reinsurance.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/american-national-group-inc

Ademi LLP alleges American National's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet American National shareholders will receive only $190. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for American National by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a penalty of $178.5 million if American National accepts a superior bid. American National insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of American National's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for American National.

If you own American National common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/american-national-group-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-american-national-group-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-brookfield-reinsurance-301351150.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

