Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether GreenSky, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Goldman Sachs

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Goldman Sachs.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/greensky-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges GreenSky's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet GreenSky shareholders will receive only 0.03 shares of common stock of Goldman Sachs for each share of GreenSky Class A common stock. Based on the closing share price of Goldman Sachs common stock as of September 14, 2021, this represents a per share price for GreenSky Class A common stock of $12.11 and an implied transaction value of approximately $2.24 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for GreenSky by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a $75 million penalty if GreenSky accepts a superior bid. GreenSky insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of GreenSky's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for GreenSky.

If you own GreenSky Class A common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/greensky-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-greensky-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-goldman-sachs-301377903.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

