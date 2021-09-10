U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,484.88
    -8.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,797.39
    -81.99 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,221.06
    -27.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.84
    -2.29 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.81
    +1.67 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.29 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8980
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,709.20
    -937.76 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,167.24
    -38.51 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Jordan Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Echo Global (Nasdaq: ECHO), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Jordan Company.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/echo-global-logistics-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Echo Global's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Echo Global shareholders will receive only $48.25 for each common share of Echo Global, or approximately $1.3 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Echo Global by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Echo Global accepts a superior bid. Echo Global insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Echo Global's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Echo Global.

If you own Echo Global common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/echo-global-logistics-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-echo-global-logistics-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-jordan-company-301373391.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Two days ago, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spooked investors by announcing a plan to raise up to $2 billion in a new stock offering. The market seemed to be surprised by the company's announcement on Wednesday of a secondary stock offering. After all, Nio already had $7.5 billion on its balance sheet as of June 30.

  • Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.64

    The board of Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st...

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 5.9% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company introduced its new branded apparel line on its website. Here's what to know about Peloton's apparel strategy. Peloton has been offering branded apparel for a while, but this announcement appears to be the first real effort to raise the bar.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Bill Gates Takes Control of Four Seasons Hotels in Deal Valuing It at $10 Billion

    The all-cash deal by Cascade Investment would give the hotel company an enterprise value of $10 billion.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • Apple Erases Nearly $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares sank on Friday, swiftly dropping to a session low after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell as much as 3.5% in its biggest intraday loss since May 4, with the decline erasing nearly $85 billion off the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an inju

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Will FAANG stocks get routed because of the Federal Reserve?

    Fans of the high growth FAANG stocks may want to lighten the load a bit ahead of a Federal Reserve bond tapering program, hints this top strategist.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Building a retirement portfolio can seem like an impossible challenge, especially early on in your investing journey. Most of us don't have tons of extra cash we can pour into the stock market. Read on for some good reasons to buy Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and McCormick (NYSE: MKC).

  • How A Dividend-Buyback Combo Could Lead Microsoft's Stock Higher

    As its reach in the cloud grows, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is making sure shareholders get their cut. Mid-September tends to mark Microsoft's yearly dividend hike – usually by a nickel per quarter, per share, in recent years. If it keeps up that rate of spending, Microsoft could nearly exhaust the rest of its buyback balance by the end of September.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Again Today

    A reported delay in India's EUA for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine appears to still be weighing on the stock.

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Why Echo Global Logistics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) jumped more than 50% on Friday morning after the transportation company announced a deal to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company (TJC). Echo is an asset-light transportation company providing freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions for large customers. The company is a go-between for shippers and transportation providers.