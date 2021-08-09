U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sun Capital

·1 min read
In this article:
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Select Interior (NASDAQ: SIC), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Sun Capital.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/select-interior-concepts-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Select Interior's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Select Interior shareholders will receive only $14.50. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Select Interior by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if Select Interior accepts a superior bid. Select Interior insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Select Interior's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Select Interior.

If you own Select Interior common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/select-interior-concepts-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-select-interior-concepts-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-sun-capital-301351161.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

