Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Icon

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating PRA Health (NASDAQ: PRAH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Icon.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges PRA Health's financial outlook is excellent and yet PRA Health shareholders will receive only $80 in cash and 0.4125 shares of Icon stock for each share of PRA Health. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for PRA Health by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if PRA Health accepts a superior bid. PRA Health insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of PRA Health's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for PRA Health.

If you own PRA Health common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/pra-health-sciences-inc.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

