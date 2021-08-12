U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4120
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.75
    -1,564.55 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether IEC Electronics Corp. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Creation Technologies

·2 min read
In this article:
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Creation Technologies.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/iec-electronics-corp or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges IEC Electronics' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet IEC Electronics shareholders will receive only $15.35 per share in cash, representing a fully diluted equity value of approximately $173.8 million and an aggregate enterprise value of $242.3 million, based upon net debt of $68.6 million. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for IEC Electronics by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a substantial penalty if IEC Electronics accepts a superior bid. IEC Electronics insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of IEC Electronics' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for IEC Electronics.

If you own IEC Electronics common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/iec-electronics-corp.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-iec-electronics-corp-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-creation-technologies-301354738.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

