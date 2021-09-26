SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AHCO ITRM KPLT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adapthealth-corp-f-k-a-dfb-healthcare-acquisitions-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=19870&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2021

Class Period: November 11, 2019 - July 16, 2021

Allegations against AHCO include that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/iterum-therapeutics-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=19870&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 4, 2021

Class Period: November 30, 2020 - July 23, 2021

Allegations against ITRM include that: (i) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with urinary tract infections caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be nonsusceptible to a quinolone; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (iii) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19870&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021

Allegations against KPLT include that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

