U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,123.25
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,700.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,752.75
    -41.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.00
    +3.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.61
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2041
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5620
    -0.0390 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    18.68
    +1.39 (+8.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3941
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0490
    -0.0210 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,494.92
    +153.21 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,270.06
    +35.65 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,859.87
    -140.21 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,668.33
    -432.05 (-1.48%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APA MPLN GOEV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apache-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=14945&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021
Class Period: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020

Allegations against APA include that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Multiplan Corporation F/K/A Churchill Capital Corp. Iii (NYSE:MPLN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/multiplan-corporation-f-k-a-churchill-capital-corp-iii-loss-submission-form?prid=14945&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021
Class Period: July 12, 2020 - November 10, 2020

Allegations against MPLN include that: (a) MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlan's largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of the Company's sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; (b) sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to "idiosyncratic" customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlan's services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; (c) MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlan's services and balanced billing practices, causing the Company's to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, MultiPlan was set to continue to suffer from revenues and earnings declines, increased competition and deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger; (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, MultiPlan was forced to seek continued revenue growth and to improve its competitive positioning through pricey acquisitions, including through the purchase of HST for $140 million at a premium price from a former MultiPlan executive only one month after the Merger; and (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlan's business was worth far less than represented to investors.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canoo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14945&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021
Class Period: August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021

Allegations against GOEV include that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641471/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-APA-MPLN-GOEV-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

Recommended Stories

  • Apple debuts iPad Pro with high-powered M1 chip, high-end display

    Apple has debuted its first iPad Pro with the company's M1 chip.

  • Investors turn to growth stocks' results after strong earnings start

    On the heels of blockbuster earnings from major U.S. banks, investors are focused on whether an upcoming batch of earnings from major technology-related companies can sustain the season's early momentum. Estimated year-over-year first-quarter earnings growth for S&P 500 companies rose to 31% from 25% in the past week, based on Refinitiv data, driven by last week's stronger-than-expected results from Wells Fargo & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and other banks. Tuesday brings results from stay-at-home winner Netflix Inc, which is part of the FAANG group of high-profile tech-related names.

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • PBoC Softens Tone Toward Bitcoin, Stablecoins, Calling Them ‘Alternative Investment’

    The deputy governor said bitcoin and stablecoins were investment options and not currency during the Boao Forum on Sunday.

  • A $1 Trillion Liquidity Surge Is Morphing Into a Leverage Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a temporary buffer -- more than $1 trillion of debt taken on by U.S. companies last year to ride out the economic devastation caused by Covid-19.But with the economy rebounding and interest rates still near all-time lows, it’s becoming increasingly tempting for corporations including Home Depot Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. to spend those cash cushions on acquisitions and dividend hikes. In many cases, they’re now borrowing more.The risk is that unfettered access to cheap debt -- even for less creditworthy companies -- will ease the pressure on executives to pay down their liabilities. That could extend a decade-long trend of swelling corporate debt levels, increasing the chances of a greater reckoning once interest rates rise or the next time capital markets seize up.“Today’s liquidity becoming tomorrow’s leverage is going to be the story of 2021 for at least some companies,” said David Brown, co-head of global investment grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman, which has $405 billion in assets.Rising CashTotal debt loads for U.S. companies outside the financial industry rose 10% in 2020 to $11.1 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve, in part because lower interest rates have made it less burdensome for many companies to shoulder more debt. So far, corporations have largely been hoarding the money rather than spending it. Non-financial companies in the S&P 500 index that reported results before March 31 had about $2.13 trillion of cash and marketable securities on their books in the most recent quarter, up more than 25% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.But that’s likely to change, according to strategists at Barclays Plc. With the U.S. giving Covid-19 jabs to more than 3 million people a day now, and the economy showing signs of a resurgence as more consumers feel safe to go out and spend, companies are likely to be more aggressive in deploying cash.That’s likely to show up in the form of dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions, capital expenditure, and debt repayments, Barclays strategists led by Shobhit Gupta wrote in a report on Friday. Their analysis of comments on company conference calls shows that more management teams have been talking about making one-time dividend payments in recent months, and have been discussing buying back shares. The volume of acquisitions has also been growing.Generally, companies with higher credit ratings, in particular those at least four steps above junk, are likely to feel comfortable maintaining higher debt levels, the strategists said. Those with lower grades are more likely to pay down obligations.Home Depot sold $5 billion of bonds in March 2020, saying soon after that it wanted to make sure it had enough cash to tide it over during the pandemic. Then in January it borrowed $3 billion more for its acquisition of HD Supply Holdings Inc., its former subsidiary serving professional contractors. In February, the retailer said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 10%. Meanwhile, total debt jumped by about $5.8 billion over the company’s fiscal year.Higher EarningsInvestors don’t always get hurt when a company boosts its borrowings. In the case of Home Depot, its earnings have risen alongside its liabilities, as the pandemic has spurred house-bound people to fix up their properties.The retailer prepaid $1.35 billion of bonds in March, and credit-rating firms aren’t looking at downgrading the company, which is ranked five steps above junk by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. But analysts have said the boom in home improvement may fade in the coming year as people finish their projects and spend more time outside the home as the pandemic eases.Most money managers viewed companies’ extra debt as being short-term. Verizon said in April 2020 that it was issuing notes to boost its cash levels, describing the move on a call with investors as a step to help it “manage through the impacts of the Covid pandemic.”Then last month it sold more than $30 billion of bonds in multiple currencies, swelling its total debt to a record high in the process, to help finance purchases of 5G spectrum. The company views the rise in leverage as a temporary move to fund a strategic asset that positions the company for growth, according to an emailed statement from Treasurer Scott Krohn in response to an inquiry from Bloomberg.“For many industries, this liquidity was supposed to be temporary,” said Terence Wheat, senior portfolio manager of investment-grade corporate bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, who declined to comment on any specific corporation. “Now some companies may use it for acquisitions rather than paying down debt.”Lower PenaltiesCorporations are borrowing more now for the same reason they’ve been boosting debt levels for years: because they can. The average yield on an investment-grade corporate bond was just 2.2% as of Monday, far below the mean of the last decade of around 3.17%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.And companies are finding that adding on more debt doesn’t necessarily hurt them much. The penalty for a ratings downgrade is generally minimal. A corporation in the BBB tier, or between one and three steps above junk, pays about 0.47 percentage points more yield than companies in the A tier, or four to six steps above speculative grade, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. That’s close to the lowest difference in a decade, and according to Barclays strategists, reflects the fact that insurance companies have been buying more BBB debt.That shrinking penalty may be why more than half of investment-grade corporate bonds by market value are in the BBB tier, versus just 27% in the early 1990s. Typically, most investment-grade companies can choose to pay down debt and merit higher ratings if they wish.“Companies have chosen to lever up,” said Richard Hunter, global head of corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings. “The wild card is going to be companies’ choices now.”Acquisition Time?For some North American companies, buying competitors looks like a good use of cash, as it can allow them to boost future earnings. Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc. said last month that it plans to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. for $16 billion. Its debt levels are expected to rise to more than five times a measure of earnings, a leverage ratio commonly associated with junk credit ratings. But the company said it plans to delever to a ratio of 3.5 times over the next three years.Rising profits for companies have helped make their debt levels look less worrisome by at least one measure. The ratio of corporations’ earnings to their interest costs has been climbing for the last few quarters, signaling they have more income available to pay their debt. For investment-grade firms in aggregate, that ratio is now better than it was pre-Covid-19, while the metric for junk-rated companies has almost returned to levels before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.High cash levels at companies make indebtedness look lower now by some measures. Net leverage, which subtracts cash from debt and compares that net debt level to a measure of earnings, is near pre-Covid-19 levels for both blue chip companies and riskier speculative grade corporations on average. Total leverage, which doesn’t subtract out cash, remains significantly higher that it was pre-pandemic, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of the investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond Bloomberg Barclays indexes.If companies keep spending their money instead of paying down debt, net leverage will rise, said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.“Ratings agencies have become comfortable with higher and higher leverage, thus companies are more and more happy to take advantage of it,” Hebert said. “There’s an incentive to hold leverage at elevated levels because there’s no real mechanism that’s punishing you.”(Updates with detail on insurance company demand in paragraph 16)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stumble in Stocks Lacks Easy Explanation for Wall Street Pundits

    (Bloomberg) -- Up four weeks and six of the last seven, U.S. stocks are doing something they haven’t done since March: fall on consecutive days. For the first time in a long time, Wall Street pundits found themselves trying to explain a weak market.Covid-19 cases are surging around the world. Anxiety is swirling that new lockdowns could be afoot. Tension is rising between the U.S. and Russia. Already stretched technical indicators are finally giving way.Those were the theories stuffing inboxes Tuesday afternoon, efforts to explain the 0.7% drop befalling investors in a market priced at the highest forward multiple since 2002. Sometimes markets just fall, but it doesn’t stop people from trying to say why.“The weaker start to this week is driven a bit by the notion that everybody deserves a rest once in a while, even the market,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “We’ve had a magnificent run and markets need time to breathe a little bit -- even in a bull market, you can temporarily run out of buyers for a while.”Of all the signals in the market on Monday and Tuesday, the most tangibly worrisome were selloffs in stocks that had run up most over the the past month on the prospects of a broader economic reopening and the return of inflation. Travel companies bore the brunt of selling. Booking Holdings Inc. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. each lost more than 4%, while the JETS airline exchange-traded fund sank 4.1%.But to Chris Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management, it’s too early to call an end to the reflation trade. “If you look three months out, the U.S. is in a good place. The variants are not going to stop the world from reopening,” he said. “I would use this to buy those reopening stocks you missed the first time.”The S&P 500 declined as much as 1.1%, its biggest drop in more than a month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, typically seen as a defensive area of the market, dropped 0.7%. The Russell 2000 fell 2% for its worst session in three weeks. The wipeout places the small-cap index’s year-to-date gains in-line with those of the S&P 500.Here’s what market-watchers had to say about this week’s declines:David Sowerby, portfolio manager at Ancora Advisors:“Let’s call it one part fundamental and two parts technical. Fundamental would be that you’ve had such high expectations on earnings estimates going higher and higher. Expectations on profits and revenue were getting extraordinarily robust and P/E ratios as one valuation measure were already stretched. From a fundamental perspective, it begins to explain days like yesterday combined with days like today,” he said. “In tandem with that was technicals -- the market had four straight weeks of going higher. It’s natural, given the run, that the market would take a little pause and small caps would be the victim. We’d been drinking the stronger earnings Kool-Aid, but at some point you hit some saturation level.”Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index:“We had the all-time high last week and then this week it feels like the tone in the market is starting to change a bit. We have some concerns surrounding rising Covid cases. Although the U.S. is reopening and the U.K., there are still a lot of concerns that there are countries still in the thick of the Covid crisis. The concern is how that is going to impact the global economic recovery.”Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors:“With earnings season now underway, companies are facing the pressure to justify their recent gains and in many cases lofty valuations. Investors are especially anxious to hear how companies view a future that could include both rising costs and higher taxes,” he said. “It is fair to say that the reflation trade is taking a well-earned breather, but it is far too early to suggest this rotation has run its course. Sectors that are more levered to the economy are likely to reassume leadership in the months ahead as we transition from recovery to expansion.”Rick Bensignor, president of Bensignor Investment Strategies:“The market was very stretched -- we honed in on a level of S&P 4,130 to 4,140. It’s a tight level in which we thought we could see a peak from and we passed it last week. I said that things are good as long as we don’t give back last week’s rally this week. It’s still early in the week but as of right now, we have given it back,” he said. “We’re below it but the week’s not over. We’re exhaustive and the fact that we overshot it last week is only significant if we continue to hold up this week -- and the fact that we’re not makes me somewhat concerned. If we’re anywhere near the 4,130-4,140 level come Friday, I’d say that we still have a good chance of pulling back from here and that the exhaustion that we’re seeing is still at hand.”Willie Delwiche, an investment strategist at All Star Charts:“Given the degree of the move we’ve had, some sort of consolidation, some sort of choppiness would not be unexpected. And we’re transitioning into the second year of the rally and there, not only do you tend to have less robust market gains, but you also tend to have more volatility. So some of that is just a natural aging process,” he said by phone. “We’ve had a tremendous rally and if you look at valuation indicators, you’d say, OK, it’s priced in this recovery that we’re looking for. So I think that’s probably in investor’s minds a little bit, that stocks aren’t cheap here. So if the reason that you were buying stocks earlier this year was because even though they were expensive, they were going up -- but if they stopped going up, then what you’re left with is stocks that are expensive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s dollar posted its biggest daily advance since December after a U.S. Treasury report hinted that the Biden administration could exert greater pressure on the island’s central bank to allow the currency to appreciate.The local dollar rose 0.5% to close at 28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday didn’t label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the U.S. will initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation” of the exchange rate.“Despite the relief of not being labeled a currency manipulator, the Treasury report still urged Taiwan authorities to limit FX intervention to exceptional circumstances,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “This, alongside the strong exports, will help support the Taiwan dollar.”The Taiwan dollar has come under scrutiny as the tech-dependent economy posts a quicker recovery from the pandemic than most of its peers in Asia. Six of the 60 pages in the Treasury report were devoted to Taiwan, more than any other U.S. trading partner, in the Biden administration’s first foreign-exchange policy update.The report cites research published in November 2018 that assesses the Asian currency to be undervalued by as much as 21%. Taiwan made net foreign-exchange purchases of $39.5 billion in 2020, equivalent to 5.9% of its gross domestic product, according to the analysis.While Taiwan’s central bank doesn’t deny intervening in currency markets, it pushed back against aspects of the U.S. assessment. The Taiwan dollar is close to being at a balanced level based on the International Monetary Fund’s valuation model, it said, as it urged the U.S. to ease monitoring of trading partners during the Covid pandemic.Held Meetings“Yellen is pragmatic and prudent,” central bank governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers Monday, when discussing the Treasury report. “We need to show more than just our sincerity about communicating with the U.S.”Taiwan has already held two meetings with the Treasury this year over its currency, Yang added. The central bank only intervenes when there are concerns about supply and demand in the market, he said.Regular late-session moves by state-backed banks to pare gains by Taiwan’s currency against the dollar are “a kind of intervention,” Governor Yang had told reporters in late March. For months, the currency could rise more than 1% during the day, only to pare back most of the advance at the close.While the U.S. didn’t label any economy as a currency manipulator, it also acknowledged that Taiwan, Switzerland and Vietnam all met the threshold. It insisted that it would maintain pressure on trading partners to redress trade imbalances with the U.S.“There will still be pressure on Asian central banks to ease back on their intervention activity, which would lead to greater appreciation pressure,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The easing of U.S. 10-year bond yields and the retreat in the dollar of late has also helped the Taiwan dollar’s move.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Conflux Launches Cross-Chain Bridge to Connect Asia’s Largest Crypto Exchanges

    Users on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECO Chain or OKEx Chain would be able to convert digital assets on one of these networks to an identical asset on a different chain.

  • New investors beware: The easy money you made in the stock market probably won't continue

    Stocks have rebounded from lows in an incredibly short time. For novices who are investing for the first time this past year, it's all they know.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 2021

    Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest, is taking Wall Street by storm with her unconventional thematic investing. Namely, she follows an innovative fund style to find hyper-growth stocks with game-changing technology. Certainly, her unique method is working. To be sure, five out of six ARK ETFs posted more than 100% returns in last year alone. Result? Her funds saw a massive inflow of $20.6 billion, according to data from Morningstar, Portfolio Insider, and Nasdaq. Recently, Wall Street saw a heavy rotation into value stocks. But don’t count Cathie Wood as one of them. Instead, she is doubling down her bets on these innovative companies. “The benchmarks are filling up with value traps” due to the pace of innovation in fields including artificial intelligence and robotics, Wood said. “We think the big risk is in the benchmarks, not what we’re doing.” Billionaire Cathie Wood's predictions are must-follow because of her historic returns in the last three years -- with her picks soaring many times above their original share prices. Case in point: Last year, Ms. Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF reaped returns of 159%, 203%, and 157%, respectively. Now, here are four technology stocks with huge potential that Cathie Wood has bought for her funds: 1. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Surely, Cathie Wood is bullish on cryptocurrency. She has been buying hand over fist in the largest cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet service provider Coinbase. On the day when Coinbase made its public debut, ARK Invest scooped up 749,205 shares. A few days later, it added another 340,273 shares (worth nearly $112,970,000 million) to its position. Never shy from making bold predictions, Wood believes that digital wallets can develop into the most valuable technology of this era, pointing out its unprecedented speed of organic growth. "Digital wallets could become the most valuable technology developments per user of almost anything. We're pretty excited about that. If you were to draw a graph as we did in our big ideas showing how JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) got to these levels, it was one acquisition after the other, whereas Cash App and Venmo, because they are viral in nature, have gotten there organically," Cathie Wood said. Recent reports have supported Wood’s prediction. The digital wallet payments have surpassed the physical card for usage at contactless in-store payments and at the point-of-sale (POS) in 2020, according to the Global Payments Report. Plus, in-store cash payments fell by at least 50% in 2020 in advanced economies. 2. Unity Software (NYSE: U) A real-time 3D development platform Unity Software is trading at a bargain-basement price, in Cathie Wood’s view. She has been boosting her Unity Software stake over the last two months as the stock fell by 34% year to date. Despite the recent selloff, the company’s future fundamentals look strong based on revenue growth projections. Unity Software expects 2021 revenue in the range of $950 million to $970 million, in line with the company’s plan of sustaining 30% revenue growth in the long run. Unity CEO John Riccitiello said: “As the leader in creating and operating tools for the world of real-time 3D content, we continue to invest with the intent to capture what we believe is a substantial opportunity ahead in 2021 and years beyond.” 3. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Wood believes that Shopify can be as big as online retail giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) someday. As a result, Cathie Wood saw the dip in Shopify stock as a buying opportunity. Her firm added to its existing stake in e-commerce platform last week, according to Portfolio Insider. "We're trying to figure out how Amazon is going to deal with this notion of individuals seeing something on Instagram or elsewhere on Facebook or on Twitter, or on Snap and just buying there," Wood said. "That's a Shopify-enabled commerce opportunity and we think it's going to be big." Recently, Shopify’s stock price pulled back slightly from its recent all-time high of $1,500 that it had hit early in February. Regardless of the short-term price movements, SHOP’s stock price upside is likely to be tightly wounded to its growth trends. So far, so good: Shopify’s fourth-quarter revenue jumped 94% while 2020 revenue surged 86%. 4. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Cathie Wood has also been on a shopping spree with Sea Limited this year. The biggest lure of Sea Limited is how they can integrate dozens of their businesses into each other. Sea Limited has tentacles in eSports, mobile gaming, e-commerce, digital payments, and food delivery services. And the company is aggressively expanding its market penetration outside its home country in China, especially in Latin America and Southeast Asia. These segments have generated triple-digit revenue growth for Sea Limited. As a result, its consolidated revenue grew more than 100% in 2020, and it expects to extend that momentum into 2021. Cathie Wood first initiated a position in Sea Limited during the final quarter of 2019, and she has only continued to add her stake over time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga84% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Who has student loan debt for Biden to cancel? Surprisingly, many pre-retirees

    The student debt burden among older Americans is growing at an alarming rate.

  • Overstock CEO says Coinbase, Robinhood are in its crosshairs as it builds out rival crypto trading venue

    Overstock CEO Jonathan “JJ” Johnson says he's hoping that one day tZero, a much smaller trading platform that offers some services similar to Coinbase, will be a legitimate rival to the crypto behemoth that just listed on the Nasdaq Inc. last Wednesday with a valuation that briefly hit around $100 billion.

  • DOGE Army Retreats, Tail Between Legs, as Dogeday Ends With 21% Drop

    The DOGE frenzy appears to have spread to decentralized finance, where several imitator tokens have chalked up staggering single-day gains.

  • China ready with 'precautionary measures' to stop foreign traders causing market volatility, regulator says

    China will suspend the ability of foreign investors to trade if they cause serious market volatility through massive capital flows in a short period of time, a senior Chinese regulatory official has said. "Many people are asking whether foreign ownership will affect the stability of our stock market," said Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, at the Boao Forum for Asia on Monday. "What if massive amounts of foreign capital come in and go out? I can tell you that we will take precautionary measures." Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, says regulators are wary about the potential for market disruption by foreign hedge funds. Photo: Simon Song alt=Fang Xinghai, vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, says regulators are wary about the potential for market disruption by foreign hedge funds. Photo: Simon Song> "We had a provision when we designed the Stock Connect that if a foreign investor comes in and causes significant volatility in the stock market, we can temporarily stop it from trading," he said. Stock Connect has a daily quota restricting the maximum net value of cross-boundary trading flows, with daily "northbound" flows into China limited to 52 billion yuan (US$7.9 billion) and "southbound" flows to Hong Kong capped at 42 billion yuan. Besides Stock Connect, foreigners can also invest in China A-shares via the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programmes. Fang's comments come as foreign investors have increased their purchases of Chinese stocks, encouraged by liberalised rules last year that gave more leeway to overseas funds to repatriate their dividends and capital gains from the world's second-largest stock market. Following the easing of rules last year, a survey by Standard Chartered released last month showed 59 per cent of respondents would increase their allocations of Chinese assets in the coming 12 months. Foreign investors bought a net 16.3 billion yuan worth of Chinese A-shares via Stock Connect on Monday, the second highest net purchases this year, after having bought a net 24.7 billion yuan last week, exceeding the 18.7 billion for the month of March as a whole, according to the official Securities Daily. Driven by declining short-term interest rates and upbeat corporate earnings, the A-share market is expected to "continue to rebound", said Southwestern Securities in a note. But if capital was to start flowing out on a massive scale, there is a risk the Chinese currency would depreciate and trigger further capital outflows. This happened on a modest scale in February and March, with the yuan's exchange rate against the US dollar dropping more than 1 per cent as a result. Last month, FTSE Russell, the global index, data and analytics provider, added China A-Shares to the FTSE MPF Index Series, the core equity benchmarks used by the Mandatory Provident Fund industry. China's domestic equities had already joined MSCI's benchmark indexes in 2017. At the end of last month, foreigners owned 5 per cent of Chinese A-shares, still a "relatively low" level, said Fang. "With more foreign capital coming in recent years, our stock market has been running much smoother, as foreign capital is playing a more important role in market pricing ... We will continue to create conditions to lure more foreign investments," said Fang. Chinese authorities have a "clear view" about the priorities of foreign investors and are not worried about individual investors, whose proportion of overall stock ownership is very small and will not affect the financial stability, Fang said. The country also welcomes foreign mutual funds, pension funds and insurance companies, which have the highest proportion of A-shares among foreign investors. But Chinese regulators are wary about the potential for market disruption by foreign hedge funds and so their operations will be watched closely, said Fang. "Once massive volatility is caused by some investors, their trading will be suspended to prevent further volatility," he said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Derek Chauvin verdict had Minneapolis businesses prepared to ‘hit the panic button’

    Business owners around Minneapolis, where the Derek Chauvin trial has been held, have been on edge over the last year.

  • Why Is the Stock Market Down Today? Here Are 4 Reasons.

    Just last Friday, the S&P 500 had closed at a record high. This week, the index can’t seem to find its footing.

  • Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

    A group of Democratic Senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

  • Stock-market sentiment shifts after investor euphoria pushed U.S. equities to record highs

    Investor euphoria has gone of the boil in the U.S. stock market. U.S. equities had their biggest outflows last week since mid-November and the fifth largest since 2008, according to a BofA Global Research report on Tuesday. Investors sold a net $5.2 billion in U.S. equities, with retail clients being the only buyers last week as the S&P 500 index rose to an all-time high.

  • Dogecoin 'will probably cease to exist': veteran trader

    The Dogecoin faithful have declared April 20 “Doge Day,” but on Wall Street, having your own ‘day’ is no guarantee of legitimacy or longevity.