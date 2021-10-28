SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APPH AMRN RECAF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

AppHarvest, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPH)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/appharvest-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20728&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2021

Class Period: May 17, 2021 - August 10, 2021

Allegations against APPH include that: (1) AppHarvest lacked sufficient training for its recently expanded labor force; (2) as a result, the Company could not produce Grade No. 1 tomatoes consistently; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Amarin Corporation Plc(NASDAQ:AMRN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/amarin-corporation-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=20728&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2021

Class Period: December 5, 2018 - June 21, 2021

Allegations against AMRN include that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin's patents would be invalidated; (ii) once the District Court invalidated certain of Amarin's patents, there was little to no chance of reversing that ruling; (iii) the Company's litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (iv) Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing abbreviated new drug application litigation posed to the Company's business and future prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Story continues

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. f/k/a Lund Enterprises Corp. (OTCMKT:RECAF)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/reconnaissance-energy-africa-ltd-f-k-a-lund-enterprises-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=20728&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 27, 2021

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - September 7, 2021

Allegations against RECAF include that: (1) ReconAfrica's plan for using unconventional means for energy extraction (including fracking) in the fragile Kavango area; (2) ReconAfrica would begin unlicensed drilling tests; (3) ReconAfrica would illegally use water for well testing; (4) ReconAfrica would illegally store used water in unlined pools; (5) ReconAfrica would skirt Namibian law and hire an inadequate and inappropriate consultant; (6) as a result, ReconAfrica risked future well, drilling, and water-related licenses in Namibia and Botswana; (7) as opposed to its representations, ReconAfrica did not reach out nor provide adequate information (including in relevant local languages) through accessible means to those to be impacted by its testing and potential energy extraction; (8) ReconAfrica's interests are in the Owambo Basin, not the so-called Kavango Basin; (9) ReconAfrica has continuously engaged in stock pumping; and (10) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/670015/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-APPH-AMRN-RECAF-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



