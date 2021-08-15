U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BLCT OTLY CXO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Bluecity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bluecity-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=18551&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities, other than Defendants, who purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020.

Allegations against BLCT include that: (1) Defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had misrepresented the Company's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=18551&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021
Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Allegations against OTLY include that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/concho-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18551&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021
Class Period: February 21, 2018 - July 31, 2019

Allegations against CXO include that: (1) the well spacing at Dominator was aggressive and highly risky, and premised on no reasonable basis to believe it would work as intended; (2) Concho's practice of implementing tighter well spacing was not relegated to a handful of "tests" and therefore more widespread than the market was led to believe; (3) it was known or recklessly disregarded that any measures to mitigate well spacing risks were non-existent and or/impossible; (4) these risks had manifested during the Class Period, causing underground well interference and permanently decreasing production, forcing the Company to scale back production targets and adopt more conservative spacing measures in its other projects; (5) it would take multiple quarters to unwind the impacts of the widespread well spacing failure; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659790/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-BLCT-OTLY-CXO-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

