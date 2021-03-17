SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BLUE IRTC CLOV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESWIRE / March 17, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021

Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020

Allegations against BLUE include that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2021

Class Period: August 4, 2020 - January 28, 2021

Allegations against IRTC include that: (1) iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the CMS' rulemaking; (2) reimbursement rates would in fact plummet; (3) a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021

Class Period: October 6, 2020 - February 3, 2021

Allegations against CLOV include that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover's sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover's

subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover's software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

