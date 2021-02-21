SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BLUE PEN CLSK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bluebird-bio-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13033&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021
Class Period: May 11, 2020 - November 4, 2020
Allegations against BLUE include that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/penumbra-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13033&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2021
Class Period: August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020
Allegations against PEN include that: (1) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) that Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of the Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) that the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra's public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13033&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Class Period: December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Allegations against CLSK include that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630903/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-BLUE-PEN-CLSK-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines