SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BTBT HSACW UAVS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bit-digital-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13630&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Class Period: December 21, 2020 - January 8, 2021
Allegations against BTBT include that: (1) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ: HSACW)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/immunovant-inc-f-k-a-health-sciences-acquisitions-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=13630&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 20, 2021
Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 1, 2021
Allegations against HSACW include that: (i) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (ii) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (iii) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ageagle-aerial-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13630&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2021
Class Period: September 3, 2019 - February 18, 2021
Allegations against UAVS include that: (1) AgEagle did not have a partnership with Amazon and in fact never had any relationship with Amazon; (2) rather than correct the public's understanding about a partnership with Amazon, Defendants were actively contributing to the rumor that AgEagle had a partnership with Amazon; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about AgEagle's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
