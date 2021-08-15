SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BZ LOTZ OTLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/kanzhun-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=18559&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2021

Class Period: June 11, 2021 - July 2, 2021



Allegations against BZ include that: (1) Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"); (2) the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app; (3) Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks"; (4) Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities"; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/carlotz-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18559&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2021

Class Period: December 30, 2020 - May 25, 2021



Allegations against LOTZ include that: (1) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) as a result, the Company's gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz's inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) as a result, CarLotz's gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) this Company's corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ OTLY)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/oatly-group-ab-loss-submission-form?prid=18559&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2021

Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021



Allegations against OTLY include that: (a) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, capital expenditure, and market share financial metrics; (b) the Company overstated its sustainability practices and impact; (c) the Company exaggerated its growth in China; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly's statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/659811/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-BZ-LOTZ-OTLY-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



