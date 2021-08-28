U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,912.86
    +2,096.65 (+4.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ANVS, ATVI, SESN, ZY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

SkyMedia, LLC
·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-atvi-2/

Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-zy/

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sesn/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. judge declines to stop J&J from splitting talc liabilities from main business

    A U.S. judge declined to stop Johnson & Johnson from taking steps to offload widespread Baby Powder liabilities from the rest of its business, preserving the option for the healthcare company to move thousands of claims from people who used its talc products to a unit that would file for bankruptcy. Lawyers for cancer victims wanted her to issue a restraining order against J&J as part of her role overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of one of the company's former talc suppliers. J&J is exploring a plan https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/exclusive-jj-exploring-putting-talc-liabilities-into-bankruptcy-sources-2021-07-18 to move its liabilities from widespread Baby Powder and other talc-related litigation into a newly created business that would later seek bankruptcy protection, Reuters previously reported.

  • China’s top court says 996 overtime culture is illegal

    "There's nothing wrong in pursuing hard work, but that shouldn't become a shield for companies to avoid their legal responsibilities."

  • Apple’s App Store Settlement Won’t Be a Game Changer. Here’s Why.

    Apple investors seem unperturbed by the news late Thursday that the company has reached a settlement of a class-action lawsuit by app developers that could allow them to route around some App Store fees. In particular, Apple (ticker: AAPL) agreed that developers have the right to tell their customers how they can pay for apps outside the App Store, enabling developers to avoid paying Apple commissions in some circumstances. Developers will not pay Apple a commission on any purchases taking place outside of their app or the App Store.

  • DoorDash and Grubhub sued by city of Chicago, which alleges deceptive fees and predatory practices

    The city of Chicago filed a wide-ranging lawsuit against DoorDash Inc. and Grubhub Inc. on Friday, accusing the meal-delivery platforms of engaging in deceptive and predatory business practices.

  • Microsoft Wins Blockchain Patent For Implementing Cross Chain Token Service

    What Happened: Multinational tech giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been awarded a patent for implementing a “ledger-independent token service.” According to the grant issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the patent will allow Microsoft to build a system that facilitates the creation and management of tokens across multiple blockchain networks. The computer system can also provide token templates to the user. Each of these will correspond to a type of phy

  • Microsoft Awarded US Patent for Crypto Token Creation Service

    Microsoft has been awarded a U.S. patent for software it says can help users develop blockchain applications by making it easier and more efficient to create crypto tokens for different distributed ledgers. "The Hash" team digs into the world of patents, suggesting the outlook for the tech giant's potential impact on crypto innovation.

  • Exclusive-Lawyers behind Ackman's retreat may target more SPACs

    (Reuters) -The lawyers whose action prompted billionaire investor William Ackman to make changes to his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) could target more such vehicles, according to three people familiar with the matter. The group, which includes former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Robert Jackson, filed lawsuits last week against three blank-check acquisition firms: GO Acquisition Corp, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp and Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. The lawsuits accuse the SPACs of operating illegally by not registering as investment companies.

  • Apple Workers say they've collected almost 500 toxic workplace stories

    #AppleToo says it has collected nearly 500 stories of incidents involving discrimination, harassment and retaliation “that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.”

  • Judge won’t block Missouri law declaring federal gun regulations ‘invalid’

    The U.S. Department of Justice has warned the new Missouri law is leading some police departments to cut off federal agents’ access to evidence in gun crimes.

  • Apple will change its App Store practices in legal settlement

    Apple Inc. will change its App Store policies in a legal settlement, the first major concession the iPhone maker has made amid antitrust investigations.

  • Apple will now let App Store developers talk to their customers about buying direct

    Apple announced today it has reached a proposed settlement (embedded below) in a lawsuit filed against it by developers in the United States. The agreement, which is still pending court approval, includes a few changes, the biggest one being that developers will be able to share information on how to pay for purchases outside of their iOS app or the App Store — which means they can tell customers about payment options that aren’t subject to Apple commissions. The settlement also includes more pricing tiers and a new transparency report about the app review process.

  • Judge sanctions one-time Trump lawyer Sidney Powell over lawsuit

    Judge Linda Parker called Powell's lawsuit in Michigan "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."

  • Ruling on Purdue Pharma opioid settlement pushed back to next week

    A U.S. judge said on Thursday he now anticipates a ruling on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan on Wednesday of next week instead of this week because he needs more oral argument on certain issues. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain was originally expected to rule on Friday, Aug. 27. If Drain approves the deal, it would clear a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shield the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future litigation.

  • UPDATE 4-Apple strikes App Store deal with small developers as it waits for 'Fortnite' ruling

    Apple Inc on Thursday agreed to loosen App Store restrictions on small developers, striking a deal in a class-action lawsuit as the iPhone maker awaits a ruling by the same judge in a separate App Store dispute brought by the developer behind "Fortnite." But Apple kept intact the vast majority of the App Store business practices that have been challenged in courts and legislatures. A group of smaller software developers brought the lawsuit in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/cbusiness-us-apple-antitrust-idCAKCN1T5249-OCABS, alleging that Apple broke antitrust laws with practices such as charging commissions of up to 30%.

  • Judge to decide fate of Florida's mask mandate ban in public schools

    In less than 24 hours, a judge will decide if Florida's mask mandate ban for public schools holds up in court.

  • Judge to rule on Florida's public school mask mandate ban on Friday

    A Leon County Circuit Judge said Wednesday he'll determine the fate of the governor’s mask mandate ban for Florida’s public schools by the end of the week.

  • Judge Grants Former Cuban Political Prisoner Temporary Reprieve On Eviction

    Next month, Ana Rodriguez and her attorney will argue the case before the Florida Third District Court of Appeal to try to overturn the eviction.

  • Apple’s Changing Its App Store Rules in a Tentative Lawsuit Settlement.

    The agreement will give developers new flexibility on how they work with the company's App Store.

  • ABC News President Calls For Independent Investigation Of Network Handling Of Sexual Assault Allegations Against Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer

    Kim Godwin, the new president of ABC News, said Thursday that she wants an independent investigation of how the network handled reports of sexual assault allegations against a former top producer for Good Morning America, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal, citing audio of a call between Godwin and staffers, reported that she […]

  • Colombian politician Fajardo to face embezzlement charges before Supreme Court

    Colombian politician and 2022 presidential hopeful Sergio Fajardo will face embezzlement charges in front of the Supreme Court, the attorney general's office said on Friday, as it formally charged him before the tribunal over a loan deal. Fajardo, is accused of unduly allowing a $98 million loan contract for Antioquia province, where he was governor between 2012 and 2015, to be denominated in dollars, to the benefit of third parties involved in the transaction. The center-left Fajardo, who narrowly missed the second round of presidential voting in 2018 and has placed second in some surveys ahead of the next election in May, says he acted correctly and on Friday welcomed the chance to prove it.