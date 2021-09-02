U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,518.00
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,240.00
    -50.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,609.50
    +0.25 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.00
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.23
    -0.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,657.07
    +2,743.72 (+5.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.32
    +80.16 (+6.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,476.01
    +24.99 (+0.09%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ANVS, ATVI, SESN, ZY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-atvi-2/

Zymergen Inc. (ZY)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-zy/

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sesn/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


