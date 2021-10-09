U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,529.36
    +681.39 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ANVS, PYPL, SESN, SLQT INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SkyMedia, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)
Class Period: 5/21/2021 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-anvs/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sesn/

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Class Period: 2/9/2017 - 7/28/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-pypl-2/

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)
Class Period: 5/20/2020 - 8/25/2021 or shares issued either in or after the May 2020 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-slqt/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Recommended Stories

  • Growth Stock Portfolio: 10 Stock Picks By Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 growth stock picks by hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Growth Stock Portfolio: 5 Stock Picks By Hedge Funds. Consumer spending patterns are starting to shift from goods to services as the economy normalizes after the disruptions of […]

  • Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court says

    A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

  • Evergrande has not engaged with offshore bondholders since payments miss, holders' advisers say

    A group of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders said the property developer had not engaged with them since missing interest payments on two dollar-denominated bonds in September, and that they were concerned about potential asset flows to other creditors. The first public comments from offshore bondholders about the missed payments came as property agency Centaline Group separately filed two lawsuits, claiming it was owed more than HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) in unpaid commissions

  • Residents of Mint Urban Infinity apartments seek class action lawsuit for habitability issues

    Residents of Mint Urban Infinity apartments in Denver are seeking a class action lawsuit against their landlord, the Cardinal Group, for what they say is a lack of action on major fixes needed to their buildings.

  • Apple asks judge to pause Epic Games antitrust orders as it appeals ruling

    Apple Inc on Friday asked a U.S. federal judge to put on hold orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices and said that it is also appealing the ruling in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, according to court filings. U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September largely ruled in Apple's favor after a weeks-long trial. In her full 180-page ruling, Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that developers were being prevented from communicating with iPhone users about alternative prices.

  • Judge orders halt to new oil, gas permits in Kern County

    A judge has ordered Kern County to stop issuing permits for new oil and gas fields until at least next year.

  • UBS’s Botched Muni Statements Cost Clients Millions, Suit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Financial Services cost clients “at least tens of millions of dollars” by incorrectly reporting tax information to holders of taxable municipal bonds, a lawsuit alleges. Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disas

  • Exclusive-Dutch watchdog finds Apple app store payment rules anti-competitive - sources

    The Dutch antitrust authority has found that Apple’s rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system are anti-competitive and ordered it to make changes, four people familiar with the matter said, in the latest regulatory setback for the iPhone maker. Apple's app-store payment policies, in particular its requirement that app developers exclusively use its payment system where commissions range between 15% and 30%, have long drawn complaints from developers. The Dutch investigation into whether Apple's practices amounted to an abuse of a dominant market position was launched in 2019 but later reduced in scope to focus primarily on dating market apps.

  • Chinese delivery giant Meituan handed $527 million antitrust fine

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's antitrust regulator has fined food delivery giant Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527.4 million) for abusing its dominant market position, the watchdog said on Friday, the latest penalty in Beijing's clampdown on online platforms. The fine equates to 3% of the company's domestic sales in 2020, the regulator said, adding that Meituan should stop its "illegal behaviour" and return 1.29 billion yuan to merchants on its platforms. Meituan said it accepted the penalty and will implement the rectifications ordered by the regulator.

  • 18 former NBA players charged with defrauding league health care plan

    Federal prosecutors have charged 18 former NBA players and one spouse with defrauding the league's health and welfare plan for millions of dollars. Nikki Battiste reports.

  • Owners call OC oil spill impact 'devastating' to their business

    More class-action lawsuits are being filed on behalf of business owners operating along the beaches who say they're losing money due to the spill.

  • Lawyers who helped Kentucky collect $300 million from online poker to get $75 million

    Lexington law firm of Hurt, Deckard & May were guaranteed 25 percent of the settlement amount.

  • Google rivals call on EU to set rules for search engine preference menus

    Four search engine rivals to Google have called on European Union lawmakers to address the tech giant's continued dominance of the market by setting rules for search engine preference menus, arguing that the tech giant's ability to set damaging defaults is continuing to limit how easily consumers can switch to non-Google alternatives. In an open letter today, the non-tracking search engines DuckDuckGo and Qwant, along with tech-for-good focused Lilo and tree-planting not-for-profit Ecosia, urge the region's lawmakers to go further to tackle the platform giants' market power. "The DMA [Digital Markets Act] urgently needs to be adapted to prevent gatekeepers from suppressing search engine competition," they write.

  • The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 7, 2021

    Stay up to date on the developing stories making headlines.

  • Bing’s most popular search word is ‘Google’, says Google

    Google revealed the information in an appeal to the EU over a fine regarding claims it monopolised the search market

  • Russian court tells bailiffs to enforce collection of unpaid Facebook fines

    A Moscow court told state bailiffs on Thursday to enforce the collection of 26 million roubles ($361,400) in fines imposed on U.S. social media giant Facebook for failing to delete content that Russia deems illegal. Moscow's Tagansky District Court issued the order over eight fines that Facebook has not paid, the court said in a statement. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Federal judge blocks restrictive abortion law in Texas

    A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend its restrictive abortion law, according to The Associated Press.

  • BCSC panel finds that B.C. men and their company misled investors

    A British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) panel has found that two B.C. men and their Vancouver-based mineral exploration company failed to disclose information, concealed financial losses and made false or misleading statements.

  • Russian court orders bailiffs to enforce fine on Facebook

    A Moscow court has ruled to enforce the collection of fines from Facebook for breaching Russian laws on illegal content, officials said Thursday. The Tagansky District Court in Russia's capital ordered bailiffs to collect 26 million rubles (over $361,000) following Facebook's failure to pay the fines, court officials said. Facebook didn't immediately respond to an AP request for comment.

  • Trevor Bauer informs court he plans to demand that his accuser pay his attorney fees

    The Dodgers' Trevor Bauer will insist that his sexual assault accuser pay his attorney fees; he contends she misused the restraining order process.