U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,120.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,289.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.40
    -2.30 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.56
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +10.20 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    +0.28 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -1.5760 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1100
    -0.2020 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,767.38
    +687.43 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,466.49
    +14.86 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,245.27
    +219.81 (+0.76%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS APPH, EAR, SAVA, WDH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SkyMedia, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH)
Class Period: 5/17/2021 - 8/10/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-apph/

Eargo, Inc. (EAR)
Class Period: 2/25/2021 - 9/22/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: December 6, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ear/

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)
Class Period: 9/14/2020 - 8/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sava/

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the May 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 15, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-wdh/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Recommended Stories

  • SEC flags gamification of stock trades in long-awaited GameStop report

    The SEC released a 45-page report on Monday offering no specific policy recommendations following the early 2021 frenzy over GameStop stock.

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Two Crypto-Lending Firms Ordered Shut by New York’s James

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James said she ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to stop operating in the state, and sent three other platforms letters with questions about their operations.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Vanessa Bryant Could Face Psych Evaluation to Prove 'Distress' in Leaked Crash Photos Suit

    Vanessa Bryant filed a legal complaint against Los Angeles County last year, claiming that leaked photos of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna's fatal helicopter crash site caused emotional distress

  • Lawmakers ask Amazon CEO whether the company misled Congress in 2019

    The Seattle-based online giant is facing heightened scrutiny after lawmakers warned the company it should clear the record on statements made to Congress that clash with recent news reports.

  • Hyzon Deadline Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Hyzon To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYZN) and reminds investors of the November 29, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • Two child welfare agencies exceeded Florida cap on executive salaries, says IG report

    Two privately-run, government-funded child welfare service organizations are being investigated for violating a state law on excessive executive compensation, the state’s chief inspector general told a House committee on Monday.

  • Biden team asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

    The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts. The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this term, which already includes a major case about the future of abortion rights in the U.S. No court has yet reached a decision on the constitutionality of the Texas law, and the Supreme Court rarely grants such requests.

  • US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

    Pointing to recent news reports on how Amazon advantages its own products over third-party items, a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday questioned whether the tech giant had committed perjury.

  • McKinsey & Company Sued Over Alleged Role in Opioid Epidemic in Canada

    Sotos Class Actions and Goldblatt Partners LLP have commenced a class action lawsuit against global consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in fuelling the opioid epidemic in Canada. The class action names McKinsey's Canadian and US arms as defendants. The representative of the class, Jordan Francis Charlie, a resident of Northern Ontario, was first prescribed OxyContin in 2007 due to a back injury sustained while working in forestry. Mr. Charlie soon developed a devastating addiction to

  • Lawmakers give Amazon 'final chance' to clear up testimony

    House lawmakers are threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying the tech giant has a “final chance” to correct its executives' previous testimony on its competition practices. The lawmakers sent a letter Monday to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy saying they were giving the company until Nov. 1 to “correct the record" and provide new documents and evidence. The missive marks an escalation in the bipartisan battle against Amazon by the House Judiciary Committee panel that has investigated the market dominance of Big Tech.

  • Do You Lose Any Social Security Benefits If Your Ex Claims on Your Work Record?

    Spousal benefits could equal as much as 50% of the primary insured's benefit amount. Typically, it would make sense for your ex to do this only if you were the higher earner in the marriage and spousal benefits are higher than what the former partner would otherwise receive, or if your ex didn't work and pay into the system for long enough to be eligible for benefits. If your ex wants to claim spousal benefits, you don't get to opt out of this, and it has nothing to do with any divorce settlement that you may reach.

  • Lawmakers accuse Amazon of misleading Congress about business practices

    The House Antitrust Subcommittee, in a letter released Monday, questioned if Amazon misled or lied to Congress through testimony from the company's top executives — including former CEO Jeff Bezos — regarding its business practices.Why it matters: Reuters published a report last week detailing how the e-commerce giant's India branch manufactured knockoffs of popular goods and manipulated search results to advertise its own items over the original product.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • City in Tennessee mistakenly overpaid worker $44,000 for mileage. Now it’s suing her

    The accidental mileage reimbursement was worth more than her annual salary, officials said.

  • U.S. Supreme Court again protects police accused of excessive force

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned two lower courts' decisions in California and Oklahoma in lawsuits where police are accused of using excessive force, appearing to signal that it will continue to grant "qualified immunity" to officers in such cases.

  • Nicki Minaj, husband face $20M default judgment after failing to respond to lawsuit

    The plot thickens in Jennifer Hough’s lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. Minaj and Perry failed to […] The post Nicki Minaj, husband face $20M default judgment after failing to respond to lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Kelowna portfolio manager pays $55,700 for inadequate controls and supervision

    A British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) examination revealed that a Kelowna portfolio manager had inadequate compliance systems, record-keeping, and financial reporting.

  • Cassava Deadline Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cassava To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA) and reminds investors of the October 26, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a ...

  • Biden administration urges Supreme Court to suspend Texas abortion law

    The Justice Department files an emergency appeal urging the Supreme Court to suspend the Texas law that has banned most abortions there.