SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ARRY, CCXI, PCT, WISH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

SkyMedia, LLC
NEW ORLEANS, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)
Class Period: 11/26/2019 - 5/3/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 6, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-chemocentryx-inc-common-stock-ccxi-securities-litigation

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCH)
Class Period: 11/16/2020 - 5/5/2021 and/or were holders of Roth securities entitled to participate in the March 16, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 12, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-purecycle-technologies-inc-common-stock-pct-securities-litigation

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
Class Period: 10/14/2020 - 5/11/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the October 2020, December 2020 or March 2021 public offerings
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 13, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-array-technologies-inc-common-stock-arry-securities-litigation

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)
Class Period: 12/16/2020 - 5/12/2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the December 2020 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 16, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-contextlogic-inc-wish-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased 2021 losses as signs of inflationary pressures stoked growth concerns and Federal Reserve officials assured investors on the outlook for monetary policy.Central bank officials reiterated that they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound, damping speculation around any push to tighten policy. Declines in Treasury yields also underpinned gains in precious metals. Bullion has risen in eight of the past nine sessions.After slumping through the first quarter of 2021, gold is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July, with a weakening dollar and lower bond rates helping boost demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. Investors are also returning to bullion as a store of value as inflation worries threaten to undercut economic growth. Gold got an extra boost Tuesday as a drop in U.S. home sales added to its appeal as a haven.“You have that slight miss on the U.S. data, and bond yields are creeping lower,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “That’s helping gold. Gold is just acting as a safe haven today.”Spot gold rose 1% to $1,899.25 an ounce on Tuesday, the highest since early January. The metal is now up slightly for the year after touching a nine-month low in March. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.7% to settle at $1,900.50 an ounce on the Comex in New York, erasing declines for 2021.Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced on Tuesday.Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell following the home-sales report. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence dropped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment.“Gold rallying through $1,900 to its best levels since early January behind a strong bond rally and a teetering dollar has opened the door wide to a re-test of key resistance at $1,960,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Royal Mail Set for FTSE 100 Comeback After Two-Year Hiatus

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail Plc is to return to the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index as the 500-year-old company cements its position as a crucial component of Europe’s pandemic-driven e-commerce boom.Following a three-fold price rally over the past 12 months, the stock will join the benchmark from May 28 as RSA Insurance Group Plc is deleted following its takeover, index provider FTSE Russell said in a statement Tuesday. Engineer Renishaw Plc is also expected to depart the large-cap gauge, according to indicative results of a quarterly review. Royal Mail lost its blue-chip status in December 2018, but the Covid-19 outbreak has had a dual impact on its fortunes: it spurred a surge in parcel delivery demand from locked-down consumers, while paving the way for an agreement in principle with the Communication Workers Union, whose bargaining power was diminished by forecasts of a spike in unemployment. Years of labor negotiations had hindered the company’s efforts to boost productivity, weighing on the shares.The shares had their best day in almost seven months Tuesday ahead of the update from FTSE Russell, rising 6.6% to close at 586.2 pence apiece. New entrants to indexes benefit as so-called tracker funds boost their weightings, while demoted stocks are vulnerable to selling by funds whose aim is to mirror the performance of a gauge. If Renishaw’s relegation is confirmed, it would mark a short spell in the U.K. benchmark for the company, which was only added in March.Royal Mail’s U.K.-focused unit delivered 1.7 billion parcels in the 12 months ended March, up 32% year-on-year, while the Amsterdam-based General Logistics Solutions division reported volume of 838 million, up 26%, the company said in its May 20 results statement. Amid a continued decline in letter volumes, parcels represented more than 70% of group revenue.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Samuel J Bland on Monday lifted his price target to 801 pence a share, the highest among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and suggesting a further 48% upside from Friday’s close. Alongside the parcel boost, Bland cited the “much improved” union situation, noting that the company confirmed material cost savings in its results.Peel Hunt analyst Alex Paterson on Tuesday upgraded his rating to buy from hold, citing the cost savings boost and a better revenue mix between parcels and letters. “A cultural change is also underway, which appears to be reducing bureaucracy and supporting a more harmonious relationship with staff.” Royal Mail said at its results that it’s working with the union on issues including parcel automation infrastructure and Sunday deliveries.Still, while none of the 15 analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommends selling the shares, there are signs that the pandemic parcel boom is easing, with volume slipping 2% in April as in-store nonessential shopping was allowed to resume in England.The lag between the indicative index changes and the actual announcement means that the stocks set to enter and drop out of the benchmark may change. The final revisions will be announced June 2, and become effective June 21, according to a FTSE Russell statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Having been Crypto-averse since 2013, China hopes to protect its yuan as fiat currency and has also cited carbon emissions produced by coal-fired power plants as a reason for banning inefficient mining operations. The increased regulation and further tightening of restrictions on mining and trading caused the Bitcoin price to dip. IRS Tough Love Even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) got in on the action last week. On May 20, the Treasury Department released a report proposing new reporting standards for transactions. The proposal would require cryptocurrency transactions of more than $10,000 in value to be reported to the IRS. Both the IRS and the Treasury want tighter controls around crypto transactions to counteract the possibilities of illegal activity and tax evasion. Building tighter controls over cryptocurrencies may temporarily damage their values in the short-term, but over time, will provide them more legitimacy as an asset class. Elon the Influencer Speculative digital assets have been on a constant price action rollercoaster ride, seeing massive swings in both directions. Elon Musk has been a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, however, his recent back-and-forth on certain matters shakes investors with each tweet that he sends out. In February, Musk tweeted that his electric car company, Tesla, would start accepting Bitcoin as payment and that the company would also be making a $1.5 billion investment in the cryptocurrency. The BTC price exploded with the excitement of this kind of institutional involvement. However, after only three months, Musk has reversed course and announced that Tesla would no longer be taking Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, citing environmental concerns regarding the mining of Bitcoin. There were even murmurs of Tesla selling its Bitcoin position. The fact that Elon Musk, one individual, has the ability to swing global sentiment of the cryptocurrency market with infrequent single-word tweets is seriously detrimental to this asset class’s ambitions of becoming a legitimate store of value, or to being adopted as stable currencies at all. Musk eventually retraced his steps and cleared up rumors of Tesla dumping its Bitcoin position, but the damage had already been done. Additionally, the mere fact that his tweets shift the price action potentially delegitimizes Bitcoin as a credible entity, regardless of whether he backtracks on their context or not. Unfading Trading Drama Coinbase Inc. (COIN) went public on the NYSE to much fanfare, bringing with it rising crypto prices in anticipation of the “mainstreaming” of crypto to the stock market. Unfortunately for Coinbase, its IPO coincided with Bitcoin’s mid-April peak and has trended downward along with the cryptocurrency. There are multiple public companies whose fates seem tied to Bitcoin, notably crypto miners Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA). Another public company entrenched in the Bitcoin saga is MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR). In a report published by Mark Palmer of BTIG, it was noted that the CEO of MicroStrategy had stressed that Bitcoin was an “institutional-grade safe haven in the face of rising monetary inflation.” Palmer also mentioned that the intense levels of volatility are what investors must endure if they wish to receive the level of outperformance over the S&P 500 that it has achieved over the last decade. However, Palmer did outline in a “Downside Scenario” in which the price of Bitcoin could significantly decline and would surely tarnish MSTR’s stock price. If the recent breakdown of Bitcoin and cryptos is to continue, it has been hypothesized that the bearish trend may spill over into other speculative assets, potentially affecting tech stocks. Current Crypto Condition For the time being, Bitcoin appears to be holding between $37,000 and $40,000, and its new resistance level sits around the $42,000 mark. Those bullish on Bitcoin claim that it has broken down to its technical support line around $30,000 and that everything that has happened so far is fully logical, at least for those invested for the long haul. With the $42,000 level in mind, breaking out above that resistance could trigger a rally. However, those less optimistic could argue that short-term investors who were fortunate enough to pick up some Bitcoin around its recent lows, may be looking to take some profits once the Bitcoin reaches $42,000 and that further consolidation might be expected over the near-term. To learn more about other cryptocurrency stocks, check out the TipRanks Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool.