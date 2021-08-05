U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.00
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,745.00
    +55.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,090.50
    +17.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,198.30
    +6.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.40
    +0.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.10
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    +0.0080 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    17.97
    -0.07 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3889
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    +0.2120 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,470.57
    +1,575.56 (+4.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.67
    +47.91 (+5.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,705.19
    +121.11 (+0.44%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ATVI, COIN, DIDI, LOTZ INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SkyMedia, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ, LOTZW)
Class Period: 12/30/2020 - 5/25/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-carlotz-inc-securities-litigation

DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)
Class Period: 6/30/2021 - 7/21/2021, or shares issued pursuant and/or traceable to the June 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-didi-global-inc-securities-litigation-

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)
Class Period: Purchase of shares issued in connection with the April 2021 Direct Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 20, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-coinbase-global-inc-class-a-common-stock-coin-securities-litigation

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)
Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-activision-blizzard-inc-common-stock-atvi-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Recommended Stories

  • Replay: Spire Global CEO in Fireside Chat to Discuss NavSight Merger, Space-as-a-Service

    IPO Edge has interviewed several space-industry companies in recent months, with specialties ranging from rockets to last-mile operations in orbit. Wednesday, we hosted a company with a Space-as-a-Service model and its own constellation of over 100 satellites. Hear from Spire Global’s CEO in a virtual event to discuss the company’s proprietary satellite technology and […]

  • U.S. delisting Chinese companies is 'inevitable': Carson Block

    Muddy Waters Capital Founder and CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Plummeted 19.3% in July

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 19.3% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The augmented reality and smart glasses stock has gone on a wild ride so far in 2021. Vuzix stock started its meteoric rise this March when it announced new contracts with a major U.S. insurance company and The Cooper Companies, a medical device manufacturer.

  • Match Group, Kraft Heinz top estimates, CVS raises wages

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi dive back into more earnings which include: Match Group beating Q2 estimates as dating scene rebounds, Kraft Heinz stock dipping despite topping expectations, and CVS raising hourly wage to $15 for workers.

  • Analyst Report: Paycom Software, Inc.

    Paycom Software is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based human capital management applications, serving over 26,500 small to midsize customers. The company's full suite is delivered via the web and includes features such as talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and HR management.

  • These 2 Wednesday Winners Prove the Value of Diversification

    The stock market remained choppy on Wednesday morning, as investors tried to figure out whether they should start to pull back from their enthusiasm from earlier in the summer. Today, big moves higher for Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) and MGP Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) showed that a more diversified approach that mixes growth and income investing strategies can be successful. Paycom Software saw its stock gain ground, jumping almost 10% Wednesday morning following its latest release of financial results.

  • Apple Earns IBD Relative Strength Rating Upgrade, Hitting 70+

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Apple shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. acted in ‘bad faith’

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • Western Digital Stock Is Slipping. Earnings Were a Blowout.

    Shares of disk-drive and flash-memory firm Western Digital are falling in after-hours trading, despite strong fiscal-fourth-quarter earnings and upside guidance.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Oil prices rise on Mideast tensions; crude stock build caps gains

    Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by tensions in the Middle East, but failed to regain most of the previous day's losses after a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures rose by 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $70.52 a barrel by 0132 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.33 a barrel. Israeli aircraft struck what its military said were rocket launch sites in south Lebanon early on Thursday in response to earlier projectile fire towards Israel from Lebanese territory.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Oil Decreases as Crude Stockpile Data Adds to Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence.West Texas Intermediate futures tumbled 3.4% to close at the lowest in more than two weeks. The delta variant of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.