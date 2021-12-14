U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS CTXS, LSPD, NVAX, LSPD INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

SkyMedia, LLC

NEW ORLEANS, La., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)
Class Period: 3/2/2021 - 10/19/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 11, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-nvax/

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)
Class Period: 1/22/2020 - 10/6/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-ctxs-2/

Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. (LSPD)
Class Period: 9/11/2020 - 11/3/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-lspd/

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)
Class Period: 3/11/2021 - 11/16/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-stne/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


  • U.S. Supreme Court snubs J&J's bid to avoid Mississippi talc lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Johnson & Johnson to throw out a lawsuit brought by the state of Mississippi over allegations that the company failed to inform residents that its talc-based products increased the risks of developing ovarian cancer. The justices left in place an April ruling by the Mississippi Supreme Court that let the lawsuit move forward. In the case being pursued by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, the state argues that J&J should have included a warning on its label for baby powder and other talc products about the risk of ovarian cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in 2014 that no such label was required and the company has said that decision preempts state lawsuits like Mississippi's.

  • Fire & Flower Announces $30 Million Secured Debt Facility with Circle K Owner Alimentation Couche-Tard

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) today announced it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Agreement") with 2707031 Ontario Inc., an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (collectively, "ACT"), pursuant to which ACT shall loan to the Company a maximum aggregate amount of $30,000,000 which may be drawn down in three separate tranches of $10,000,000 (the "Loan"). Subject to the terms of the Agreement, the Loan

  • Supreme Court asks for DOJ's view in cancer patient's dispute with Monsanto

    The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Department of Justice to provide its view of a dispute between Monsanto, the company behind the herbicide Roundup, and a California man who successfully sued the agrochemical giant for causing his cancer.Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018, is seeking to appeal a $25 million ruling that found the company liable for causing plaintiff Edwin Hardeman to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma through exposure...

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. - FENC

    SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. - FENCPR NewswireNEW YORK, Dec.

  • French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

    A Paris appeals court on Monday slashed the penalty UBS must pay for allegedly helping wealthy clients in France evade taxes to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion), but upheld that the Swiss bank was guilty of both promoting illegal banking services and money laundering. The revised penalty is less than half an overall fine of 4.5 billion euros imposed against the bank after a first trial in 2019 and shares in UBS rose more than 2% after Monday's verdict. The bank, however, had hoped to see the charges thrown out by the appeals court, particularly the money laundering allegation because of the potential reputational damage. "Compared to the first instance ruling, there is a financial gain of 2.7 billion euros, but it is a criminal conviction and therefore we will make our decision very quickly."

  • Ocado wins patent infringement trial in ITC against AutoStore

    AutoStore had filed the lawsuit last year in both the United States and the United Kingdom, saying it was the inventor and rightful owner of certain patents filed by Ocado. The ITC's Chief Administrative Law Judge held three of the four AutoStore patents were invalid while the fourth one was not infringed by Ocado, the British company said in a statement. AutoStore abandoned its claim over a fifth patent the night before the trial.

  • 'Get comfortable' in jail, Stow judge warns defendants who can't pay fines up front

    Judge Kim Hoover has often touted his court's fiscal stability, but a complaint has put some of his fine-collecting tactics under the microscope.

  • Mass. attorney general suing Aspen Dental, alleging 'bait-and-switch' ad campaigns

    Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is suing a dental company that she said uses deceptive marketing.

  • Judge rules immigration, work authorization status documents relevant in COVID-19 workplace case

    A judge ruled Friday that documents relating to immigration status, work authorization and other areas were relevant in a case regarding COVID-19 protocols at an Ottawa County farm.

  • Maine AG sues lawyer who was once the state's highest paid public defense attorney

    A civil complaint alleges her law firm, Fairfield & Associates, based in Lyman, Maine, engaged in unjust enrichment and conversion of state funds.

  • REVANCE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

    NEW YORK, December 14, 2021--Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. ("Revance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RVNC) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Revance securities between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, both dates included, (the "Class Period"

  • UBS fine cut to 1.8 bln euros in tax evasion case

    UBS had a multibillion dollar fine slashed by a French court Monday (December 13). The Swiss lender was alleged to have helped rich clients in France evade taxes and fined 4.5 billion euros, or about $5 billion, in 2019.Now the penalty stands at a touch over $2 billion.Former UBS banker turned whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld gave his reaction outside the court."I think what we saw here today was really a travesty of justice. It wasn't justice. The French taxpayers deserve much better than this. And UBS admitted they broke the law."However, a guilty verdict was upheld for promoting illegal banking activities and money laundering.The court found UBS guilty of soliciting clients illegally at sporting events and parties in France - and of laundering the proceeds of tax evasion.Lawyers for UBS had argued in the appeals trial that investigators never found clear evidence of systematic wrongdoing.It had also said the original fine was disproportionate. UBS said it would decide quickly whether to appeal against the latest ruling.Fines in Europe for tax-related offences have historically been lower than in the United States.The UBS case was an exception to that, and was closely watched by other banks.

  • Former DWP chief information security officer agrees to plead guilty to lying to authorities

    Former LADWP Chief Information Security Officer David Alexander has agreed to plead guilty to one felony charge of making false statements, prosecutors said Monday.

  • 'Excessive and unjustified terror and violence:' York County hit with lawsuit over C-SAU

    More than 45 current and former prisoners at York County Prison filed the class action lawsuit on Monday in U.S. District Court in Harrisburg.

  • $144,051 in restitution will be paid by former Leola bank manager who admitted to fraud

    The former branch manager for a Leola bank has admitted in federal court to one count of felony bank fraud.

  • Penguin, Simon & Schuster ask judge to reject U.S. antitrust lawsuit

    Two major book publishers told a judge a U.S. Justice Department antitrust lawsuit should be rejected, calling the government's arguments "legally, factually, and economically wrong." In November, the Justice Department sued to block Penguin Random House, the world's biggest book publisher, from buying competitor Simon & Schuster, saying the deal would give the company "outsized influence" over what Americans read. "The merger will neither reduce that leverage nor lessen the incentives of Penguin Random House and its competitors to make aggressive offers for the most coveted books," the companies said in a court filing Monday. German media group Bertelsmann , which owns Penguin Random House, last year agreed to pay $2.175 billion to buy Simon and Schuster from ViacomCBS , strengthening its presence in the United States and adding novelist Stephen King, Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Doerr and veteran journalist Bob Woodward to its stable of authors.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7212, Weakens Under .7182

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7182.

  • Clear Channel Outdoor considers sale of European business

    Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. said Monday it would consider putting its European business on the selling block as part of a strategic review. Clear Channel Outdoor CEO William Eccleshare said "now is the right time to explore options" for the unit, which is expected to generate fourth-quarter revenue of between $350 million and $360 million. The company has not set a deadline for the review. Clear Channel also expects fourth quarter revenue of $730 million and $750 million, beating Wall S

  • Tesla stock dips below $1,000 per share, lowest since October

    Tesla shares dipped below $1,000 each on Monday, to their lowest level since October. The electric vehicle giant's stock slipped as much as 5% during the morning session.