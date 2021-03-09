U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS EBIX, EH, FUBO, MPLN INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

SkyMedia, LLC
NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

EHang Holdings Limited (EH)
Class Period: 12/12/2019 - 2/16/2021 (and on February 16, 2021, only for those who purchased shares at or above the price of $112.00).
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ehang-holdings-limited-american-depositary-shares-securities-litigation

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
Class Period: 3/23/2020 - 1/4/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 19, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-fubotv-inc-securities-litigation

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
Class Period: 11/9/2020 - 2/19/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ebix-inc-securities-litigation-1

MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (MPLN)
Class Period: 7/12/2020 - 11/10/2020 and/or were holders of Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill”) Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries completed in October 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-multiplan-corporation-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


