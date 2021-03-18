U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,100.00
    +83.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,184.75
    -16.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,332.50
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.03
    -0.57 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    +21.80 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.52 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1969
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3949
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8280
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,779.02
    +2,963.33 (+5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.09
    +58.94 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,402.46
    +488.13 (+1.63%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LDOS, REGI, VLDR, WKHS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SkyMedia, LLC
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)
Class Period: 5/3/2018 - 2/25/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-renewable-energy-group-inc-securities-litigation

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)
Class Period: 11/9/2020 - 2/19/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-velodyne-lidar-inc-securities-litigation

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)
Class Period: 5/4/2020 - 2/23/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 3, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-leidos-holdings-inc-securities-litigation

Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS)
Class Period: 7/7/2020 - 2/23/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 7, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-workhorse-group-inc-securities-litigation

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll-free (844) 367-9658 or visit the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Investors really hate tech stocks right now— but should they?

    No love is being shown to tech stocks at the moment. But soon they could come back into favor. Here's why.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei to Start Demanding 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. will begin charging mobile giants like Apple Inc. a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung Electronics Co., Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said. It aims to get paid despite U.S. efforts to block its network gear and shut it out of the supply chain, but promised to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, according to Jason Ding, head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.China’s largest technology company by revenue wants a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving field of connected cars, smart homes and robotic surgery. Battles are unfolding over who profits from 5G that may dwarf the size and scope of the tech industry’s first worldwide patent war -- the one over smartphones. But having only just become a major player in 5G standards boards, Huawei is now grappling with U.S. sanctions that have all but crippled its smartphone business and threaten to hamstring its networking division abroad.Huawei will be flexible in negotiating rates on different 5G products -- everything from water meters to smart cars, according to Ding. “One thing for certain is that the $2.50 cap is set on smartphones,” he said.Read more: 5G’s Arrival Tees Up Patent Fights in Market Set to Grow 12,000%Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Its library of 5G patents could turn into a new growth stream if it can levy royalties from rival smartphone players like Xiaomi Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd. and Oppo.Companies like Qualcomm thrive on charging royalties on technology they supply to clients like Apple. The two mobile giants have clashed bitterly over what Apple called an unfair $7.50 royalty from every iPhone, which Qualcomm defended as a small price to pay for fundamental technology. On Tuesday, Huawei executives stressed American sanctions shouldn’t affect its ability to cross-license with U.S. companies because those patents are publicly available. The company intends to plow patent fees back into research to maintain its position in wireless networking versus Ericsson and Nokia.Disputes over patents however are likely to escalate as 5G goes mainstream, enabling a host of future applications from autonomous cars to the internet of things. Companies worldwide have fought over who will profit from fundamental technology, in cases that have pit patent owners including Qualcomm and Ericsson against those who use the systems in their products, such as Apple. Regulators and courts around the world continue to grapple with how to value patents for essential technology, and whether their owners have any rights to limit the use of those inventions. Huawei executives didn’t say how they would enforce their patents in case of disputes.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsIt’s a thorny issue that’s becoming more important as the world transitions to 5G. The value of standardized technology was a key issue in the smartphone wars, when developers of wireless technology like Nokia, Qualcomm and Motorola fought then-new entrants such as Apple and Microsoft Corp. The new disputes are potentially more lucrative as sales of devices using 5G are forecast to grow to $668 billion globally in 2026 from just $5.5 billion in 2020, according to Allied Market Research.Read more: Huawei’s 5G Patents Means U.S. Will Pay Despite Trump Ban(Updates with executive’s comments from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China chipmaker SMIC to invest in $2.35 billion facilities in Shenzhen

    SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, said in a exchange filing that Shenzhen government company Shenzhen Major was expected to take a stake of no more than 23% in its subsidiary SMIC Shenzhen, the intended operator of the project, under a framework cooperation agreement, with SMIC retaining around 55%. "The company and Shenzhen government will jointly drive other third-party investors to complete the remaining capital contribution," it said. The venture will give Shanghai-based SMIC, which was blacklisted by the United States in December, much-needed extra production capacity amid a global chip shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic drives up demand for electronics, such as laptops and phones.

  • Brazil Central Bank Head Goes All-In With Bold Rate Hike Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- For Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, it was time for a swift change of course.With inflation expectations quickly deteriorating, Campos Neto not only delivered the biggest interest rate increase in more than a decade but also signaled for the next meeting another hike of the same magnitude: 75 basis points, which boosted the Selic to 2.75% on late Wednesday and will likely take it to 3.5% in May.The move surprised all but one of the 42 economists surveyed by Bloomberg -- most of them expected a half-point increase -- and is likely to support the Brazilian currency, which has suffered amid investor concerns about excessive government spending. It also showed the central bank’s independence from a recent interventionist shift by President Jair Bolsonaro.Just a few months ago, policy makers were still committed to keeping borrowing costs at an all-time low of 2% for the “foreseeable future” as the pandemic caused a historic decline in economic activity. They dropped that pledge in January and now say the “extraordinary” level of monetary stimulus can no longer be sustained, even as the recovery falters amid a new and devastating wave of the coronavirus.“In the Committee’s evaluation, a swifter adjustment has the benefit of reducing the probability of not meeting the inflation target in 2021, as well as of keeping longer horizon expectations well anchored,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their unanimous decision.Read More: Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run LooseIt’s the biggest test yet for the inflation-fighting credentials of Campos Neto, a former treasury executive at Banco Santander SA who took the reins of the central bank in 2019. The cost of commodities such as oil is rising, and fiscal concerns are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite the economic blow from the virus.“Policy makers are trying to get ahead of rapidly building inflation risks and the threat of an increase in fiscal risk premium in the real,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging Market Strategy at TD Securities. “A more aggressive trajectory is thus warranted in their view.”Bold Hike Puts Central Bank Ahead of the Curve: Inside BrazilThe decision makes Brazil the first Group of 20 nation to raise borrowing costs this year, though Turkey is expected to follow suit on Thursday. The move contrasts with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which earlier on Wednesday projected near-zero interest rates to last at least through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank’s part-hawkish, part-dovish message leaves some questions open. The bank’s apparent intention is signaling that the rate adjustment will be fast but moderate. But if fiscal risks persist beyond the next policy meeting, it may need to revisit its plans.”-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistRead more here‘Bold Move’Fiscal concerns are on the rise in Brazil as congress backed a second yet smaller round of cash handouts to help the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce. That may lead the Brazilian economy to contract again in the first quarter, after posting strong growth at the end of 2020.In that context, bank board members wrote that they decided to start a process of “partial normalization” of monetary policy. In other words, their strategy is likely to deliver strong and fast interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus, according to Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.Policy makers acknowledged chances that the worsening of the pandemic may slow inflation. Still, consumer price forecasts have steadily risen, and are currently nearing the upper limit of the target range for this year.Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%, which includes a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% so far in 2021, fanning consumer price increases by making imports more expensive.“This was a bold move,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Brazil’s central bank saw no option value in a very gradual rate normalization strategy.”(Recasts with details from central bank statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nikola Slumps After Capital Raising Filing

    Nikola shares tumbled nearly 4% in Monday’s extended-hours session after the electric truck maker announced that it plans to raise additional capital. Here’s how to trade the stock.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light Hedge Buying Ahead of Two-Day Fed Meeting

    Later today, traders will get the opportunity to react to U.S. retail sales data for February at 12:30 GMT, along with import and export prices for that month.

  • VW CEO’s Embrace of Elon Musk’s Playbook Sends Stock Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has swiftly gone from corporate dinosaur status to stock market darling, and its chief executive officer’s imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off -- the carmaker’s common shares are now up almost 70% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 40%.The turnabout in sentiment has been dramatic and sudden. VW’s market capitalization dropped last year as Tesla vaulted past all other automakers to become the world’s most valuable by a wide margin. But already this month, VW has added about 36 billion euros ($43 billion) to its valuation, as optimism that it may be able to catch up to Tesla squeezes short sellers.“This may be driven in part by U.S. retail investors jumping on the electric vehicle train,” said Frederic Benizri, a cross asset sales trader at Louis Capital Markets. High short interest in VW’s common shares is probably driving the squeeze, he said, with buying of American Depositary Receipts fueling outperformance.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.The amount of market value VW has added in March is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG, which set a goal Wednesday for roughly half of total sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade.VW’s stock started its ascent when UBS Group AG analysts issued a bullish set of reports on its findings from tearing apart VW’s first mass-market model built off a dedicated EV platform, the ID.3 hatchback. The car is “the most credible EV effort by any legacy auto company so far,” wrote Patrick Hummel, who raised his price target on the shares.Much like Musk tries to dominate the news cycle, VW has made rapid-fire announcements in the weeks since then. It took the wraps off a more spacious version of the Porsche Taycan, doubled the VW brand’s EV sales share target for Europe and announced through Diess’s LinkedIn and Twitter accounts that it would host an event similar to Tesla’s “Battery Day” in September.“VW’s Power Day was a watershed event in the company’s history,” Tom Narayan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report Wednesday, raising his price target by roughly a third. He said VW’s battery-electric vehicles “should enable shares to re-rate higher given improved profitability.”VW followed up its declaration that it aims to build six battery factories in Europe alone by the end of the decade with an annual earnings conference that it also chose to focus on EVs. The common shares soared as much as 29% intraday Tuesday in Frankfurt, the biggest jump since Porsche’s failed attempt to acquire the company a dozen years ago triggered a short squeeze.VW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of it. The preference shares closed Tuesday at the highest since July 2015 and extended gains Wednesday.VW’s ADRs are based on the common-share listing in Germany. Volume for the U.S.-traded securities has soared the past few days.In addition to VW’s key shareholders, one big beneficiary of the share surge is Diess. A little over a year ago, the 62-year-old CEO initiated a stock-buying plan with a standing order for 50,000 euros-worth of shares a month. The common stock hovered around 100 euros in March of last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic started to roil the global car industry. It’s now approaching 300 euros.While the healthy gains Diess has generated lately are still a far cry from what Musk pulled off last year, they have partially made up for lowered compensation. The CEO’s salary, including pension contributions, fell to 7.7 million euros last year, from 8.4 million in 2019, VW disclosed Tuesday in its annual report.(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Pile Pressure on Yield Curve Pioneers Japan, Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pushing the world’s only practitioners of yield-curve control -- Japan and Australia -- toward decisions on the future of their pioneering monetary policies.The Bank of Japan looks set this week to adjust a program that targets 10-year yields to make it more sustainable -- likely handing a lifeline to bond traders and pension funds who have been pushed to the edge by four-and-a-half years of YCC and more than two decades of near-zero interest rates.The Reserve Bank of Australia finds itself in a very different position -- tussling with the market about how soon it may exit the three-year yield regime it started just 12 months ago. The clearest sign of this will come if and when it shifts purchases from securities maturing in April 2024 to those due in November 2024.What happens in Japan and Australia is also crucial to global investors, who continue to pile into reflation trades, and by policy makers trying to keep a lid on borrowing costs through bond-buying programs that are creating mountains of debt.“Credibility and patience are going to be the catch cry for central banks globally,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. He suggests they may be ready to stare down markets after years of falling short of their goals on inflation and wages.Read More: Bank of Japan Seeks Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBThe two countries arrived at YCC under very different circumstances, drawing them toward opposite ends of the yield curve and setting the scene for the choices they face now.Japan had been in and out deflation and the short end of its yield curve was depressed by years of ultra-low policy rates and aggressive bond buying when it embarked on the new experiment in 2016. That made 10-year yields a logical choice for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.By contrast, the RBA arrived at YCC in March last year just as its policy rate hit the lower bound and the nation searched for a way to mitigate the economic impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic.“The 10-year yield is the most symbolic maturity in the Japanese market and the BOJ picked it to make the most impact,” said Hiroaki Muto, an economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “The BOJ’s main concern isn’t exiting -- given its inflation target is so far off -- it’s about keeping stimulus in place for a long time and reducing negative side effects.”The RBA made no secret of studying the lessons learned from Japan and the difficulty of exiting unconventional policy before crafting its own framework.Governor Philip Lowe settled on the three-year yield partly because much of the lending and borrowing in Australia occurs at the short-end. Targeting the three-year yield has also doubled for Lowe as forward guidance, with the RBA emphasizing it is unlikely to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest.“They were focused at the outset on trying to get the market in the mindset that this is not forever,” said Belinda Cheung, director of credit strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The challenge is if you remove those stimulatory settings what you’re going to see is the exchange rate appreciate against our trading partners. This the clincher because that will cost jobs.”The RBA has had a taste of this already, with the Australian dollar surging to 80 U.S. cents last month amid bets for a global recovery and a return to more normal monetary settings sooner rather than later.It has also seen volatility in the yield spread between April 2024 and November 2024 bonds. This has narrowed recently as the RBA convinced more investors that YCC won’t end early.“Japan can take a little pride in another one of its monetary policy innovations being adopted by another country, imitation being the sincerest form of flattery,” said Paul Sheard, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, who hails from Australia and spent many years as an economist in Tokyo.BOJ officials, in their policy review due out Friday, are looking at ways to enable 10-year yields to move more around their zero percent target. They want to improve the functioning of the bond market and reduce side effects on investors including insurers and pension funds, who depend on yields to generate income and match long-term liabilities.Traders have pushed yields to as high as 0.175% over the last month in a spurt of volatility as they speculate on the outcome of the review, with every word from Kuroda and BOJ officials parsed for clues.Lowe and his lieutenants are under similar scrutiny, with traders awaiting a speech from Assistant Governor Christopher Kent Wednesday and his comments at a webinar on Thursday.“It’s a very technical policy -- you have to specify securities, and the transition from what you’re targeting to the next segment of the curve is a bit messy,” Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of YCC. “One of the lessons from unconventional policy is you can’t easily exit, unless you go big.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia Pays More Aramco IPO Fees as Wall Street Misses Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia recently paid around $50 million of extra fees to banks on the record-breaking listing of state oil company Aramco, with most of the cash going to local underwriters after Wall Street firms were sidelined, people familiar with the matter said.The discretionary incentive fee -- doled out to reward banks for the amount of orders they brought in -- was transferred to arrangers of the 2019 share sale in the last couple months, according to the people. The payments totalled about 0.25% of the money raised from institutional investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The additional money brings the sum that the kingdom paid to the banks on the $29.4 billion initial public offering to just over $100 million, a tiny figure sum by global standards. T-Mobile US Inc. paid roughly twice that amount last year for a share sale that was about half the size of the Aramco offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It wasn’t immediately clear why it took Saudi Arabia so long after the IPO to pay the final fees. Aramco declined to comment.Saudi Arabia initially paid a combined $64 million in base fees to the IPO arrangers, with the top foreign banks on the deal getting about 13 million riyals ($3.5 million) each, Bloomberg News reported earlier. The kingdom didn’t need the Wall Street firms’ international networks after it scrapped roadshows outside the Middle East, turning instead to local retail buyers and wealthy families to shore up the deal.The world’s biggest investment banks spent several years building up their Saudi presence in the hopes of winning a role on the Aramco IPO, which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had said would value the company at $2 trillion. In the end, he had to make do with a valuation of $1.7 trillion, while international investment banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were relegated to minor roles on the deal after puncturing the prince’s valuation hopes.NCB Capital, Samba Financial Group and HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit led the IPO process after that, with other Saudi banks also helping bring in orders from domestic investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Mar. 16 – Gold Closer to Last Week’s High

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is trading along the recent local highs. What about the other precious metals?

  • VW Soars Most Since Famous Short Squeeze on Plans to Beat Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back days of briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, VW said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The stock move is reminiscent of a short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant holders - the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of common stock. VW’s preference shares, which have a much larger free float and are more widely traded, rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt trading.VW aims to become the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest, though reaching its target of 1 million electric and plug-in hybrid deliveries this year could put the company within striking distance of Tesla. Those big ambitions appear to be getting the attention of retail investors who have bid up U.S. stocks speculated about on Reddit and other social media forums early this year.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. VW’s newly formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Diess, 62, has been overhauling VW’s vast operations to free up funds for spending on the battery and software capabilities that made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker last year. He was concerned until recently, telling Bloomberg News in January that the capital markets’ dim view on the company put it at a disadvantage.The outsize gain in VW’s common stock relative to preference shares is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany.“Volkswagen is turning electric, poised to overtake Tesla’s battery-electric vehicle crown in 2023 and catch up on software by 2025, a view the market is only now developing,” Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a report. “Educating investors about its battery tech -- it aims to cut cell costs by 50% via the rollout of solid-state batteries -- and software should also reap rewards.”Porsche SqueezeThe last time VW witnessed a similar stock surge was when Porsche’s attempt to take over the company led to a short squeeze resulting in a series of investor lawsuits.Porsche’s plan to acquire its much bigger rival faltered when the global financial crisis hit. To save Porsche from bankruptcy, VW ended up buying the sports-car maker over the course of several years, leaving only a publicly traded holding company whose main asset is VW shares.One of the catalysts for VW’s recent share rise has been speculation the company could consider a separate listing of Porsche. Diess poured cold water on those hopes Tuesday, saying there is “no immediate need” for a stock offering of what is VW’s most profitable brand. VW largely will finance its overhaul from its robust cash flows, the CEO said.Platform ApproachVW is planning to hone its common-platform approach to leveraging economies of scale across its stable of 12 brands to deploy technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company intends to boost its software operation’s headcount to 10,000 as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and countering the risks posed by technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.VW also released detailed annual results across its business units for the first time:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, VW said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with strategist’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain. Its chief executive officer said the company would be governed by a wide group of shareholders, and the stock has surged more than 42% in the past three days. Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020, while Wanda Sports Group Co.’s American depositary receipts were delisted in January after losing more than two-thirds of their value since they began trading in July 2019. Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with AMC stock move in fifth paragraph, Wanda Sports delisting in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Yields Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels Ahead of Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries extended their six-week selloff before the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday, with yields rising to multi-month highs.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed as much as 7 basis points to 1.687%, the highest since January 2020, while the 30-year yield touched 2.442%, the loftiest level since August 2019. Meanwhile, the gap between two- and 10-year rates widened beyond 150 basis points for the first time since 2015. Yields attained session highs following a block trade in 10-year futures.The latest leg higher for yields comes as the Federal Open Market Committee meets to discuss whether the unprecedented level of monetary support it has provided remains appropriate as an economic recovery spurred by vaccine rollouts and fiscal stimulus gains steam. The Fed has yet to pass judgment on the run-up in rates; by contrast the European Central Bank last week pledged to step up its pace of bond purchases. Meanwhile, investors are signaling via eurodollar futures that they expect the Fed’s first hike to come by March 2023.The selloff suggests that the market is “nervous about the message from the FOMC later today,” TD Securities strategist Gennadiy Goldberg said. “There’s a risk that the Fed may not be able to push back on hawkish sentiment if they upgrade their growth and inflation projections, and it may be particularly difficult if the 2023 dots show the median penciling in a hike.” The FOMC’s dots are chart points showing anonymous committee members’ expectations for the policy rate in the coming few years.The FOMC is expected to update its economic projections to reflect much stronger growth than previously anticipated. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell has promised to look through bouts of price pressures until the central bank’s inflation and employment targets are met, investor expectations for both inflation and the Fed’s policy rate have been rising.“While the consensus seems to lean toward no change in 2023 median dot, this view is at odds with the market,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale SA. “The market seems to be leading the Fed, not following.”Treasuries were already under pressure when U.S. trading began Wednesday amid a selloff in U.K. gilts following an auction. The 10-year yield exceeding its March 12 year-to-date high unleashed a wave of selling in Treasury futures, then downside momentum picked up for other curve points.The 5-year yield jumped to 0.862%, its highest since March 2020, while the 10-year breakeven -- the market’s inflation expectation for the next decade -- reached its highest level since May 2013.Yields in the three- to five-year part of the Treasury market could rise as much as 5 basis points if any FOMC member forecasts a rate increase in 2023, Wells Fargo & Co. strategist Erik Nelson said in a note.“The market already prices multiple hikes in 2023,” Nelson wrote. “Even so, if a couple of dots migrate to 2023 then market participants might think the door to hikes is opening.”(Updates yield levels. Earlier versions of this story corrected the month when 10-year yields were last higher, and corrected the yields on 30-year debt.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rally, Dollar Holds Drop; Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Thursday on the Federal Reserve’s projections for interest rates to remain near-zero through 2023. The dollar held a decline and Treasury yields rose.Japan’s Topix index advanced past the 2,000 mark for the first time since 1991, becoming Asia’s best performing major index this year. The S&P 500 overnight hit a record as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s tolerant stance on inflation and the recent rise in bond yields. U.S. equity futures pared earlier gains.Ten-year Treasury yields pushed higher and the dollar held losses versus most major peers. The Australian dollar rose on strong employment data. The yen was bolstered by a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan is considering widening the targeted trading-range around the 10-year yield.Investors appear to be reassured by the renewed emphasis on continued policy support. Markets were braced for a more hawkish tone from the Fed, given the improvement in the economic outlook amid the stimulus-fueled recovery from the pandemic. Heightened concerns about inflation have driven bond yields sharply higher and spurred a rotation from growth stocks to value shares.“It looks like up, up and away from here” for equities, Mahjabeen Zaman, a senior investment specialist at Citigroup Australia, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re moving into value plays because we’re very clear PEs for growth stocks in particular are exceptionally high” and will be hit by higher yields, she said.Read: Fed Keeps Zero-Rate Outlook, Sees Inflation Bump Short-LivedElsewhere, oil slipped after U.S. crude stockpiles topped half a billion barrels and the International Energy Agency said global supplies are plentiful. Bitcoin rose modestly to about $59,000.These are some key events this week:Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 12:22 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%.Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi Index added 1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.6%.China’s CSI 300 Index was up 0.9%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.5%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 108.77 per dollar, up 0.1%.The offshore yuan was at 6.4921 per dollar, down 0.1%.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was at $1.1968.The Aussie jumped 0.4% to 78.31 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.68%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield added 10 basis points to 1.82%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.9% to reach $64.01 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,750.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FOMC preview: How optimistic is too optimistic for the US economy?

    Inflation will be the key to the Fed's forecasts on where the US economy and interest rates are headed.

  • Iranian Oil Surge to China Hurts OPEC Efforts to Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.”Chinese independent processors are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.