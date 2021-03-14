U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,943.34
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,778.64
    +293.05 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,319.86
    -78.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,352.79
    +14.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -0.46 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.80
    +3.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.18 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1959
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.1080 (+7.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3922
    -0.0068 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0180
    +0.5080 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,060.79
    +4,267.34 (+7.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.45
    -2.57 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,761.47
    +24.51 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLSK AZN OTRK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13631&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Class Period: December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021

Allegations against CLSK include that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/astrazeneca-plc-loss-submission-form?prid=13631&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2021
Class Period: May 21, 2020 - November 20, 2020

Allegations against AZN include that: (a) initial clinical trials for the Company's COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (b) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (c) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (d) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (e) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (f) as a result of (a)-(e) above, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; and (g) as a result of (a)-(f) above, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the United States in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ontrak-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13631&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Class Period: November 5, 2020 - February 26, 2021

Allegations against OTRK include that: (1) Ontrak's largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak's performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak's largest customer did not find the Company's program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/635326/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-CLSK-AZN-OTRK-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

Recommended Stories

  • Lordstown Motors: Buy the Dip or Pump the Brakes?

    2021 is still pretty young, but already it's given investors in Lordstown Motors (RIDE) quite the thrill ride. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 11, that ride was a nearly vertical, 50%-plus blastoff from $20 a share to nearly $31. From Feb. 12 to -- well ... to today -- it's been nearly as vertical stomach-turning tumble downwards, culminating in a huge selloff in Friday trading after Hindenburg Research released a "short report" attacking Lordstown stock. Before we address that report, though, let's throw this car into reverse and remind ourselves of why investors liked Lordstown in the first place. To help with this, we turn to Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache, who recently upgraded RIDE to Peer Perform, while attaching a $27 price target. (To watch Lache track record, click here) As Lache explained, he was initially skeptical of Lordstown's ability to compete in the nascent market for electric pickup trucks, which both Ford and General Motors (and Tesla) are expected to enter. However, on closer examination, the analyst realized that EVs' "much lower operating costs," and "near purchase price parity" with traditional gas-fueled vehicles meant that "commercial demand for electric pickups appears to be larger than we anticipated." To Lache's amazement, Lordstown announced that it had already amassed more than "indications of interest" in buying more than 100,000 of its electric trucks from commercial fleet operators alone. Combined with the prospect of selling even more vehicles to the federal government (because President Biden wants replace all 650,000 U.S. government vehicles with EVs), and Lordstown's own plans to expand into electric vans, the analyst concluded that this stock might be worth looking at after all. But Hindenberg begs to differ. Driving full-speed into the central leg supporting Wolfe's support of the stock, Hindenburg alleged today that, according to "conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show," the "100,000" pre-orders that Lordstown has touted are in fact "largely fictitious." Digging into the details of Lordstown's prospective customers, Hindenburg discovered that one customer (a would-be buyer of 14,000 Lordstown trucks) runs its business out of a small apartment in Texas and currently lacks even one truck to its name. A second customer is just "a 2-person startup that operates out of a Regus virtual office with a mailing address at a UPS Store." And a third customer, upon being tracked down and queried about its seriousness about buying Lordstown's truck, equivocated: "The letters of interest are non-binding. It’s not like you’d obligate yourself to a pre-order..."! And if Lordstown's truck-buyers are largely illusory, so too may be the trucks they want to buy. "Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product," declares Hindenburg. Far from having a finished product to sell, after its "first street road test resulted in the vehicle bursting into flames 10 minutes into the test drive," Lordstown is now in the middle of a redesign that has set back production to "3-4 years away." Ultimately, the short seller concludes that Lordstown is a "mirage" -- and unlikely to "perform" anywhere near as well as its "peers." Overall, Wall Street is evenly split on this stock. RIDE shares have received 1 Buy, 1 Hold, and 1 Sell rating over the past 3 months, making the analyst consensus view a Hold. However, shares are priced at $14.78, and the average price target of $26.67 suggests room for ~80% growth from that level. (See RIDE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst and the short-seller. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Close EU scrutiny of Brexit hubs to continue indefinitely, says regulator

    Close scrutiny of UK financial firms' European Union outposts will continue indefinitely, the bloc's securities watchdog said, as regulators begin a round of new checks on how they are operating. Hundreds of trading and investment firms from the City of London have set up shop in the EU to avoid disrupting business with the bloc by relocating staff and assets. The costly investment was vindicated by an UK-EU trade deal that left UK financial services largely cut off from the continent after Britain left the EU's orbit on Dec. 31.

  • U.S. producer prices rise; consumers' inflation expectations ease

    U.S. producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, but considerable slack in the labor market could make it harder for businesses to pass on the higher costs to consumers. That was supported by a survey on Friday showing an easing in consumers' near-term inflation expectations early this month, even as their confidence in the economy rose to a one-year high. Many economists, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, do not expect the strength in inflation will persist beyond the so-called base effects.

  • Global IPO Market Eyes Record First Quarter Even as SPACs Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- The global market for initial public offerings is headed for its biggest-ever first quarter, even as skepticism grows about the U.S.-led boom in blank-check listings that fueled the frenzy.A record $162.4 billion has been raised by more than 600 issuers in 2021, the most ever at this point in the year, data compiled by Bloomberg show, with special-purpose acquisition companies accounting for half of the proceeds. In comparison, just $37 billion was raised in the first three months of 2020.Unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, ultra-low interest rates and -- until recently at least -- global markets at record levels helped fuel both traditional and SPAC listings, with issuers rushing to sell while investor demand is hot and valuations high. Stock prices have been underpinned by optimism that vaccines will tame the coronavirus pandemic, helping the the economy to recover.Now, markets are see-sawing as investors fret about rising bond yields and so-called pandemic-winner stocks lose traction. An index that tracks SPAC listings has dropped 17% from a February high, with worries mounting about a bubble in that corner of the market, while the U.S. market regulator has cautioned retail investors against celebrity-endorsed cash shells.“Volatility will weigh on the IPO market to the extent that investors may become more selective about the offerings they participate in, whereas when U.S. indexes and tech stocks are booming, there’s a tendency for investors to be less selective,” said James Palmer, the head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America Corp. But, “the strength of the IPO market is demonstrated by the fact that the quality offerings that are coming to market hasn’t diminished in any way.”South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc., which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp., boosted the price target for its U.S. IPO, went on to price above that range and then soared 41% on its first day. The company raised $4.6 billion this week in the biggest U.S. listing since Uber Technologies Inc. in 2019. Dating app Bumble Inc. also surged in its debut last month after raising a greater-than-expected $2.15 billion.But there have also been a few soggy starts in the past few weeks, including by Chinese household insecticide company Cheerwin Group Ltd., which dropped 13% Wednesday in its Hong Kong debut, and Oscar Health Inc., which dropped 11% in its first session in New York on March 3, signaling that the big pops that were common just a couple of months ago may be a thing of the past.“Demand for IPOs remains high, although as yields rise it is possible that some of the lofty valuations may need to be revisited,” said Lewis Grant, a senior portfolio manager at the international business of Federated Hermes. Still, “truly disruptive companies with a unique offering, particularly with a sustainable edge, are likely to find demand for their offering regardless of the wider market.”In Europe, where deals are pouring in after two years of subdued activity, companies are betting the scarcity of large offerings will drive demand. This week alone saw food-delivery company Deliveroo, a lockdown winner, and Vodafone Group Plc’s European mobile-phone mast unit Vantage Towers AG, an income play, lay out plans for billion-dollar listings in the region.And bankers say the rotation out of tech and other stay-at-home stocks, on the back of rising expectations of an economic recovery and the end of coronavirus-induced lockdowns, isn’t all bad news for the IPO market.“While the IPO market has mainly been driven by technology companies, we’re starting to see a broadening of the pipeline in terms of sectors and expect to see a greater breadth of sectors represented in the second half of the year,” said Richard Cormack, head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “As companies in sectors that have been hit by the pandemic start to recover, investors will want to buy into that recovery.”While companies can market themselves either as lockdown winners or recovery prospects, blank-check firms could prove to be a trickier sell, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday saying it is “taking a hard look” at disclosures and other structural issues.Blank-check companies have no other business than to raise money in a listing and use that to acquire a private firm within two years. And everybody who is anybody has one, from sports figures to former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a bevy of Asian tycoons and big-name European bankers.“With changes at the SEC, SPACs in the U.S. may come under greater regulatory scrutiny,” said Jason Manketo, global co-head of the equities practice at law firm Linklaters LLP.But bankers are optimistic that the SPAC craze will be exported overseas, though only a handful of blank-check firms have listed in Europe and Asia so far.Keen to cash in on the boom, exchanges including Nasdaq Nordic, the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Singapore Exchange Ltd. and Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. are re-writing their rules -- or at least looking into it -- to ease the path to market for U.S-style cash shells.“What has been so far predominantly a U.S. phenomenon is now heading to EMEA in a fantastic way,” Viswas Raghavan, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. “Fasten your seatbelts, because this move is coming to this region and we’re seeing a lot of inbounds from very high-quality folks wanting to raise SPACs.”Three-fourths of SPACs included in this quarter’s tally of listings haven’t announced an acquisition yet, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and will refund the offering proceeds if that doesn’t change before their deadlines. Those that do find targets to buy could remove candidates from the IPO pipeline, potentially weighing on future issuance.Already, British firms Babylon Healthcare Services Ltd. and Cazoo Ltd. are said to have attracted takeover interest from SPACs. For owners seeking to sell their unlisted companies, the process is now “triple track,” with blank-check companies, acquisitions and IPOs all viable options, according to Manketo. “Right now, SPACs and IPOs are coming out on top.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

    The billionaire famous for value investing sees no real value in cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

    The third round of stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts for eligible Americans as early as this weekend, the IRS said late Friday.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • Housing Industry Calls for U.S. Action on ‘Skyrocketing’ Lumber

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring lumber prices and chronic shortages are prompting key U.S. housing industry participants to call on the Biden administration to find remedies that’ll boost wood production.Thirty-seven organizations are calling for the “immediate attention” of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address “skyrocketing” lumber prices and supply constraints they say endanger economic recovery and housing affordability.“We respectfully request that your office examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production,” according to a March 12 letter signed by groups involved in areas of housing including construction, real estate and manufacturing.The pleas come as higher prices for wood threaten to stifle the number of planned construction projects across North America and push prices for new homes even higher due to rising costs, exacerbating woes faced by new homebuyers in the past year. Soaring prices for wood have lifted the average price of a new single-family home in the U.S. by more than $24,000 since April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.Lumber prices have nearly tripled while those for boards used in residential construction have jumped more than 250% since last spring, according to the letter.“Home builders and construction firms that have signed fixed-price contracts are forced to absorb these crippling increases in materials prices and costly delays in deliveries,” the letter said, adding that “there is a significant risk that many of these firms will be forced out of business.”Costs that can be passed on will make housing less affordable, the letter said, while “other projects will no longer be economically viable, which undercuts the availability of new housing supply and further jeopardizes affordability.”No ReliefNorth American lumber prices are expected to extend gains through this year as homebuilding and renovations cause demand for wood to outstrip production, according to forecasts by Forest Economic Advisors LLC.“Production is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand growth as the world economy bounces back from Covid-19 in 2021-22,” Paul Jannke, the FEA’s principal of lumber, said Thursday during a conference hosted by the industry research group. That’ll keep the average lumber price this year above levels seen in 2020, he said.The surge in lumber demand initially took the industry by surprise in mid-2020 as the pandemic fueled a flurry of home renovations while homebuilding soared. Lumber futures rallied to record highs above $1,000 per 1,000 board feet in February, driven in part by low supplies of wood products. The contract, which averaged around $456 last year, was at $972 on Thursday.Renovation activity is expected to stay “extremely strong,” according to Brendan Lowney, principal of macroeconomics at FEA. “We’ll come off a boil, but we expect that market to still run hotter than it has in the last 10 years.”North America’s lumber deficit will mean that more wood product needs to be imported from Central Europe, where a beetle infestation has killed trees and led to increased logging, according to Jannke. Unlike the U.S., European lumber production is expected to exceed consumption, allowing Europe to boost its exports, he said.U.S. lumber imports will need to increase by roughly 14% to 15% this year, Jannke said. China has also increased its appetite for lumber, and FEA forecasts the Asian nation will need to boost imports by around 14%.“There’s not going to be enough fiber to supply global demand for saw timber over the next decade,” Jannke said, adding that only the southern U.S. and Russia have significant amounts of excess timber. “We find it hard to see where this fiber’s going to come from.”(Adds details of industry letter in first three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Joann IPO prices at $12 a share, below the $15 to $17 price range

    Arts and crafts retailer Joann Inc. priced its initial public offering at $12 a share, well below its proposed price range of $15 to $17. The company, which specializes in sewing and fabrics, sold 10.9 million shares to raise $130.8 million. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional up to 1.6 million shares. The stock will start trading later Friday on Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol 'JOAN.' BofA Securities and Credit Suisse were lead bookrunners on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing Gets a Brand New 737 MAX Buyer, and the Stock Is Jumping

    Private-equity firm 777 Partners agreed to buy two dozen Boeing 737 MAX jets. The commercial aerospace giant's stock jumped on the news.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin price under pressure as Binance faces probe, but crypto headed for 16% weekly rise

    Bitcoin prices head for a sharp weekly rise on Friday, even as the cryptocurrency was facing some negative headlines tied to a major trading platform.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Winning Streak Ends as Prices Struggle to Break Record

    Bitcoin is struggling to break above its current all-time high set in mid February.

  • Russia Refuses To Give Up On Senegal’s Oil Boom

    Following a failed attempt to get into Senegal’s offshore oil boom in 2020, LUKOIL is returning in an attempt to capture another piece of its promising Sangomar oil field

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    The Nasdaq made a sharp reversal this week, leading the markets’ surge and swinging back into positive territory for the year. The prospects of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, steadying rates, economic growth, and a retreating pandemic are all reasons for optimism. The question on everyone’s lips is, does the turnaround indicate the bull market can officially resume? Not so fast, says RBC Capital’s head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina. “Our work on positioning suggests that the big tech unwind may be at least halfway done, but isn’t finished,” Calvasina noted. In that case, taking a safety-first approach could prove to be a prudent solution; investors can seek shelter in a defensive play that will provide some income padding in the portfolio. Dividend stocks are a common choice; if the yield is high enough, it can offset losses elsewhere. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 8%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) We’ll start with BlackRock, a specialty finance company that concentrates on providing capital and credit access to mid-market companies. BlackRock is regulated as a business development company, and since its founding in 1999 it has originated more than $20.4 billion loans to over 500 client companies. Three-quarters of the company’s current portfolio consist of first lien loans; the remainder is divided among second lien loans (15%), equity (8%), and unsecured loans (2%). BlackRock has managed to keep up a strong performance, despite the disruptions felt during the ‘corona year.’ In the company’s recent Q4 earnings report, it delivered a net investment income of 35 cents per share – which is more than enough to cover the 30-cent per share regular dividend paid out in the quarter. This marked the 35th consecutive quarter that the dividend was directly covered by earnings. At the end of 2020, BlackRock held total assets of $1.7 billion, with a net asset value per share of $13.24, up 4.2% sequentially. The company had $342.5 million in liquid assets available at the close of the year. These positive results are reflected in the share price, which is up 24% year-to-date. At the same time that it released the earnings report, company management also declared the Q1 dividend. At 30 cents per common share, the payment remains flat from Q4; at $1.20 annualized, it yields a hefty 8.52%. This is 4x higher than the average on the broader markets. Robert Dodd, 5-star analyst from Raymond James, covers this stock – and he was impressed enough recently to upgrade his stance from Perform (i.e. Neutral) to Outperform (i.e. Buy). “Credit trends at TCPC look to have broadly outperformed the BDC group versus pre-COVID levels - with non-accruals essentially flat, PIK Income lower and NAV / Share now modestly higher. We also project further modest NAV / Share growth from dividend over-earning in 2021 and 2022. We view the risk / reward as attractive at current levels,” Dodd commented. Along with his upbeat outlook, Dodd puts a $14 price target on the stock, although the recent share appreciation has cut into the one-year upside. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy consensus rating on this stock is supported by 4 reviews, which include 3 Buys against a single Hold. The average price target stands $13.94, which aligns evenly with where the stock is currently trading. The real return here is the dividend yield. (See TCPC stock analysis on TipRanks) Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) And now we turn to Ares Capital, also a business development and asset management company, and also focused on a middle-market corporate clientele. Ares provides cash, capital, credit, and financing services to companies that cannot necessarily access those in the usual money and credit markets; it is a vital role that helps to keep small- and medium enterprises afloat. Ares has a portfolio valued at $15.5 billion, and consisting of 350 companies. Of the total portfolio, some 72% is made up of first and second lien secured loans. The company’s portfolio boasts a healthy level of diversification among geographical regions and industry composition. Last month, Ares reported 4Q20 earnings, with a GAAP net EPS of 89 cents. This was an 85% increase year-over-year, and was more than enough to sustain the company’s dividend. At 40 cents per share, that dividend gives an annualized payment of $1.60, and a strong yield of 8.32%. Ares has held the dividend steady for the past 5 quarters, after reducing it from 42 cents in 1Q20 when the corona crisis hit. Among the bulls is Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea who wrote: “ARCC's origination prowess and capital structure depth, including off-balance-sheet financing vehicles, allow the BDC to produce elevated earnings. This translates into a structure that can offer the earnings alpha of a specialty lender and the stability of a large cap operator.” O’Shea added, "ARCC has, at times, turned yesterday's lemons into today's lemonade. Most recently, Singer Sewing, which became an ARCC control company by way of a restructuring, has blossomed during the post-pandemic period and is now carried at an $86 million premium to ARCC's cost basis..." To this end, O’Shea rates ARCC shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target on the stock implies a 7% upside potential. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here) ARCC gets Wall Street’s unanimous backing; All 11 recent reviews are Buys, which makes for a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are currently priced at $18.52, and the recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the $18.79 average price target, leaving little room for further upside. As with TCPC above, the high dividend yield provides the return potential at this time. (See ARCC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.