SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLSK EBIX VLDR: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cleanspark-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13298&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 22, 2021
Class Period: December 31, 2020 - January 14, 2021
Allegations against CLSK include that: (1) that the Company had overstated its customer and contract figures; (2) that several of the Company's recent acquisitions involved undisclosed related party transactions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ebix-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13298&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021
Class Period: November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
Allegations against EBIX include that: (1) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/velodyne-lidar-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13298&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Class Period: November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021
Allegations against VLDR include that: (1) certain of Velodyne's directors had failed to operate with respect, honesty, integrity, and candor in their dealings with the Company's officers and directors; (2) the Company was investigating the foregoing matters; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
