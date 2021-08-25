U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COIN YALA LIVE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18938&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.

Allegations against COIN include that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yalla-group-limited-loss-submission-form?prid=18938&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021
Class Period: September 30, 2020 - August 9, 2021

Allegations against YALA include that: the Company overstated its user metrics and revenue and, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/live-ventures-incorporated-loss-submission-form?prid=18938&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 12, 2021
Class Period: December 28, 2016 - August 3, 2021

Allegations against LIVE include that: 1) Live's earnings per share for FY 2016 was actually only $6.33 per share; (2) the Company used an artificially low share count to boost the earnings per share by 40%; (3) Live had overstated pretax income for fiscal 2016 by 20% by including $915,500 of "other income" related to certain amendments that were not negotiated until after the close of the fiscal year; (4) Live's acquisition of ApplianceSmart did not close during first quarter 2017; (5) using December 30, 2017 as the "acquisition date" and recognizing income therefrom did not conform to generally accepted accounting principles; (6) by falsely stating that the acquisition closed during the quarter, Live recognized bargain purchase gain, which enabled the Company to report positive net income in what would otherwise have been an unprofitable quarter; (7) between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2018, Live's CEO received approximately 94% more in compensation than was disclosed to investors; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661333/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-COIN-YALA-LIVE-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

