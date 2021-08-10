U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DKNG COIN PLL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/draftkings-inc-f-k-a-diamond-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=18424&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2021
Class Period: December 23, 2019 - June 15, 2021

Allegations against DKNG include that: (i) SBTech Global Limited ("SBTech"), a company acquired by DraftKings, had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18424&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.

Allegations against COIN include that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18424&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021
Class Period: March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Allegations against PLL include that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have &ldquo;strong local government support&rdquo;; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659199/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-DKNG-COIN-PLL-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines

