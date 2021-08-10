SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DKNG COIN PLL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/draftkings-inc-f-k-a-diamond-eagle-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=18424&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 31, 2021

Class Period: December 23, 2019 - June 15, 2021

Allegations against DKNG include that: (i) SBTech Global Limited ("SBTech"), a company acquired by DraftKings, had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/coinbase-global-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18424&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2021

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Coinbase Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the resale of up to 114,850,769 shares of its Class A common stock, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021.

Allegations against COIN include that: (1) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (2) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/piedmont-lithium-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=18424&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 21, 2021

Class Period: March 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Allegations against PLL include that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

