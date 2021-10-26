SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EAR NNOX INNV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eargo-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20681&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021
Class Period: October 16, 2020 - September 22, 2021

Allegations against EAR include that: (1) Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nano-x-imaging-ltd-loss-submission-form-2?prid=20681&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2021
Class Period: June 17, 2021 - August 18, 2021

Allegations against NNOX include that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Food and Drug Administration would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, NanoX had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:INNV)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/innovage-holding-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=20681&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2021
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's March 2021 initial public offering.

Allegations against INNV include that: (1) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (3) as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company's services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong



