SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EBIX XL GOEV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021

Class Period: November 9, 2020 - February 19, 2021

Allegations against EBIX include that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) the Company's independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

Class Period: October 2, 2020 - March 2, 2021

Allegations against XL include that: (1) XL Fleet's salespeople were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines to boost the Company's reported sales and backlog; (2) at least 18 of the 33 customers that XL featured were inactive and had not placed an order since 2019; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and offered only 5% to 10% of fleet savings; (4) XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

Class Period: August 18, 2020 - March 29, 2021

Allegations against GOEV include that: (i) the Company's engineering services was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

