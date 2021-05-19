SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EBON ACAD CCIV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ebang-international-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15924&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021
Class Period: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021
Allegations against EBON include that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15924&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
Class Period: June 15, 2020 - April 4, 2021
Allegations against ACAD include that: (i) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (ii) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (iii) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/churchill-capital-corp-iv-loss-submission-form?prid=15924&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 18, 2021
Class Period: January 11, 2021 - February 22, 2021
Allegations against CCIV include that: (1) Lucid was not prepared to deliver vehicles by spring of 2021; (2) Lucid was projecting a production of 557 vehicles in 2021 instead of the 6,000 vehicles touted in the run-up to the merger with Churchill; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648119/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-EBON-ACAD-CCIV-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines