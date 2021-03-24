SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EH APA PLUG: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Ehang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

Class Period: December 12, 2019 - February 16, 2021

Allegations against EH include that: (i) the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2021

Class Period: September 7, 2016 - March 13, 2020

Allegations against APA include that: (i) Apache intentionally used unrealistic assumptions regarding the amount and composition of available oil and gas in Alpine High; (ii) Apache did not have the proper infrastructure in place to safely and/or economically drill and/or transport those resources even if they existed in the amounts purported; (iii) these misleading statements and omissions artificially inflated the value of the Company's operations in the Permian Basin; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

Class Period: November 9, 2020 - March 1, 2021

Allegations against PLUG include that: (1) the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases; (2) the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

