SHAREHOLDER ALERT: FGEN CAN CS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fibrogen-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15280&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 11, 2021

Class Period: November 8, 2019 - April 6, 2021

Allegations against FGEN include that: (i) the Company's prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia certain safety analyses submitted in connection with CKD included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors; (ii) FibroGen's analyses with the pre-specified stratification factors result in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals; (iii) based on these analyses the Company could not conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa; (iv) as a result, the Company faced significant uncertainty that its NDA for roxadustat as a treatment for anemia of CKD would be approved by the FDA; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=15280&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021

Class Period: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021

Allegations against CAN include that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 ("4Q19") sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 ("3Q20") sales.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form?prid=15280&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2021

Class Period: October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Allegations against CS include that: defendants concealed material defects in the Company's risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





