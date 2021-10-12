U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,336.25
    -14.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    -101.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,647.50
    -53.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.30
    -9.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.36
    -0.16 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +1.23 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2600
    -0.0620 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,787.11
    +968.90 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,329.88
    -11.97 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,232.32
    -265.88 (-0.93%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS SAVA, SESN, SLQT, WDH INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT)
Class Period: 5/20/2020 - 8/25/2021, or shares issued pursuant to the May 2020 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 15, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-slqt/

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Class Period: 12/21/2020 - 8/17/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 18, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)
Class Period: 9/14/2020 - 8/27/2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-sava/

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)
Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the May 2021 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: November 15, 2021
MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wdh/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163


Recommended Stories

  • The Ending of Netflix's 'Squid Game' Explained

    Who wins Netflix's Squid Game and what does the ending mean?

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation

    Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive, said on Monday at a conference that cryptocurrencies will be regulated by governments and that he personally thinks bitcoin is "worthless." Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank, has been a vocal critic of the digital currency, once calling it a fraud and then later saying he regretted the statement. This summer, JPMorgan gave wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds, meaning the bank's financial advisers can accept buy and sell orders from clients for five cryptocurrency products.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says ‘bitcoin is worthless’ amid crypto bull run

    “I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said Monday, reiterating a past remark. “So, if they want to have access to buy yourself bitcoin, we can’t custody it, but we could give them legitimate, as clean as possible, access.” JPMorgan started giving its wealth-management clients access to crypto funds in July.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • Hedge Funds Prefer These 10 Stocks Over Square (SQ)

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that hedge funds prefer over Square. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds Prefer These 5 Stocks Over Square. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), the California-based payments firm, recently announced that it had signed a deal with social media platform […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffet Stocks to Buy in October

    Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the most successful investor in history. Today, a single share of Berkshire Hathaway's class A stock goes for roughly $427,000 -- up more than 2,247,000% since Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks in Berkshire portfolio that look primed to deliver wins.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    Savvy investors often have a "ready-to-buy" list if the market crashes. Danny Vena (The Trade Desk): Advertising is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation paradigm shift. The company's cutting edge platform isn't bound by traditional constraints and has the ability to assess 12 million ad impressions and quadrillions of permutations every second.

  • 11 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best space stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Space Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The space market has advanced by leaps and bounds in the past few years, […]

  • Square: Lowered Q3 Estimates Don’t Invalidate the Bull Case

    Payment volume statistics including those from Visa, SpendTrend and Opentable indicate a drop-off in August and possibly September. As such, RBC’s Daniel Perlin thinks Square’s (SQ) Q3 gross profit growth will be affected. This requires a more cautious approach and has resulted in some tweaking to Q3 estimates. Based on a “2yrs stack,” Perlin now expects Cash App gross profit growth in 3Q21 (vs. 3Q19) to rise by 106%, compared to the prior 110% estimate, which will lead to segment gross profit o

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Biden has canceled $11.5B in student loan debt — but what about vast forgiveness?

    Members of Congress are turning up the heat.

  • Cramer Likes Ford, But Suggests Waiting For Dips To Buy These Stocks

    On Friday's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he had liked Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) since the $30s. Even now that the stock is in the $120 range, the company is doing a great job. He recommended waiting for a slight dip to add positions. Cramer said Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) had got too high and added that he liked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) more than Lucid. Cramer believes Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) is a “wild stock.” It rises every time the company annou

  • 12 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best software stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The software universe is the fastest growing market segment in the technology industry. According […]

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.